CONWAY — Close to 325 runners and walkers are expected to toe the starting line for the 35th annual White Mountain Milers Half Marathon in North Conway on Saturday morning.
Last year’s race was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to have the race back on the schedule,” said Vince Vaccaro, race director of Tri Tek Events of West Ossipee, told the Sun on Thursday. “Fingers crossed the weather is going to cooperate.”
A 10K will also be held. In addition, teams of two can compete in the half marathon relay. All three races will run simultaneously, with the half marathon and relay starting in Schouler Park at 8:45 a.m. and the 10K on West Side Road. The races also finish in the park.
Vaccaro will be in Schouler Park on Friday setting up race central. Competitors can pick up their bibs at the tent from 5-7 p.m. Friday or 7-8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Douglas Mercer and Ariel Perry won the race in 2019. Mercer, 34, of Laconia won in 1:23:30, while Perry, 33, of Portland, Maine, wad fastest female in 1:35:25, good for sixth place overall. As of Thursday, neither had signed up to defend their titles.
Saturday’s forecast, according to AccuWeather, is calling for mostly cloudy skies and 60 degrees at 9 a.m. with a 7 percent chance of rain.
Last August, a month before the race, officials made the difficult decision not to hold the event.
White Mountain Milers President Theresa Struble said participants who had already registered to compete in last year's canceled half marathon or any of the event’s other races could either transfer their entry fee to the 2021 event, obtain a refund (minus an administrative fee) or contribute the fee to the Gretchen B. Hatch Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The club gives about $7,000 annually to the fund for college scholarships for local student-athletes; plus $1,000 to the Kennett High School cross-country and track and field teams for uniforms and other items; and $2,000 to local non-profits that always provide volunteers for the event.
The course starts at North Conway's Schouler Park, then runs south on the White Mountain Highway to Conway, where runners encounter one of the only hills on the course, Bowling Alley Hill.
The course then takes a right turn onto East Side Road through the historic 1890 Covered Bridge. Runners then turn right onto West Side Road. The course goes right onto River Road for the last uphill of the day, then south on Route 16 into North Conway Village to the finish line. There are several water stops along the course.
“The White Mountain Milers have done an outstanding lining up volunteers,” Vaccaro said. “We want to encourage folks to come out and cheer.”
COVID has altered this year’s event a little. “The event used to have a 5K, a 10K, the half marathon and the half marathon relay which probably bought in another 100 people or so,” Vaccaro said. “We’re not doing the 5K this year just to cut down a little on the congestion.”
Masks are not required for competitors. “If you want to wear one, you can,” said Vaccaro. “We’ll do our best to keep people healthy.”
On Saturday, a welcome followed by the national anthem is scheduled for 8:05 a.m.
At 8:15 a.m, the 10K bus departs from the south end of Schouler Park. At 8:40 a.m., the half marathon and half marathon relay and 10K start. At 8:45 a.m., the half marathon relay team leg No. 2 bus departs from the south end of Schouler Park.
The post-race celebration will be in the park from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Awards take place at 11 a.m.
“We’re starting a tad earlier this year due to COVID restrictions,” said Vaccaro. “We’ll have the course open until noon.”
Vaccaro said registrations for this year’s half marathon have been steady.
“I know people have been looking forward to it returning,” he said. “People can still sign up to race either from 5-7 p.m. on Friday or on race day from 7-8:30 a.m. Cost is $75 for the half marathon and $95 for the half marathon relay.”
Vaccaro added: “Anyone coming into town looking for a last-minute place to stay in the valley, Fox Ridge is our lodging sponsor. We also had Settlers Crossing step up to sponsor the race bibs. Another post-race sponsor is Sea Dog Brewing, which will host the post-event party. They’ve donated a beverage to every participant, whether it be a root beer or a beer depending on age.”
Race results can be found on race roster.com.
