L.A. Drew workers (from left) Hunter Mckerney, Head Foreman Mike Robertson (on ground) and Zach Sudlow construct an entryway at the Bluebird housing project on West Main Street in Conway on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
L.A. Drew workers (from left) Hunter Mckerney, Head Foreman Mike Robertson (on ground) and Zach Sudlow construct an entryway at the Bluebird housing project on West Main Street in Conway on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Transforming a single-family home into five workforce rental units is going well, thanks to the owners, Bluebird Community Development; general contractor L.A. Drew Inc.; subcontractors; and project consultant Bergeron Technical Services Inc. of Conway, with Kate Richardson serving as project administrator.
The two-story structure sits on a .44-acre lot at 115 West Main St. across from the Ham Arena in Conway Village.
Bluebird is a for-profit business founded by Kit Hickey of North Conway and Eliza Grant of Intervale. The goal is to add more affordable housing rental units to the area.
They got a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment in August and conditional site-plan approval from the planning board in September.
On Monday, as L.A. Drew’s team and subcontractors worked, Richardson led a tour of what is known to locals as the Frunzi home — it was owned 50 years ago by the family that operated the onetime Frunzi Chevrolet auto dealership that was down the street.
“Work started in January, and we hope to be done in mid-summer,” said Richardson. “It’s a great project, and it’s really coming together.”
Overgrown trees and shrubs were removed and a parking lot laid out. An old oil tank was removed. Heating will be electric. “It will have mini-splits withbackup from electric baseboard,” said Richardson. In addition, the roof will be outfitted with solar panels.
Sub-contractors include 82 Environmental, Hauser Electric, Apex Plumbing and Heating, Szetela Masonry, Superior Insulation and Gagnon Heating and Air. HEB Engineers worked with Bergeron Technical Services on plans for the home, parts of which date back to the the 1860s.
During the tour, Kevin Drew of L.A. Drew stopped by to check up with superintendent Mike Robertson, whose crew worked on the deck outside the ADA-compliant ground floor. A ramp will be built off the porch on the west side of the building.
A 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom ADA-accessible apartment is on the south end of the first floor.
“It will have a living area off the kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath,” said Richardson. An adjacent first-floor studio apartment measures about 420 square feet and includes a kitchen, living area and bathroom.
A third apartment on the first floor is 1,000 square feet with two bedrooms. Its brick fireplace won’t be a working fireplace,. “We are retaining it as an attractive architectural component,” said Richardson, who added that the flooring in the ell is all new.
The foyer on the north end of the building will be used as an entrance to the two upstairs units. At the top of the stairs is a third two-bedroom apartment. Measuring about 825 square feet, it extends along the east side of the building and affords views of Mount Chocorua to the west.
Finally, there is a second studio apartment on the second floor measuring 450 square feet and located on the western end of the house.
According to town tax records, Bluebird acquired the property on July 15, 2022, for $165,000 from Jennifer Cinfo and Frank McQuade, who bought it on Aug. 10, 2020, from Shaheen Enterprises LLC for $120,000.
Grant said the project has funding from InvestNH, which requires occupancy be limited to those making less than 80 percent of area median income and rent for all units will be limited to federal limits for 80 percent adjusted median income for Carroll County.
She estimated that rents, including utilities based on current AMI figures, would be in the $1,000-per-month range for the studio apartments and $1,700 for the two-bedroom units.
Bluebird’s other projects have included buying four cottages at the Spruce Moose Lodge at the top of Seavey Street — L.A. Drew crews are currently working on the fourth of those cabins, Richardson said. Three are being rented.
They also bought the Bunker Building on Pine Street in North Conway, and have approval to transform it into eight apartments. Once the North Conway House, they are seeking to restore its original exterior appearance.
Hickey said: “We are excited to bring much-needed, long-term units to the Conway area while restoring a beautiful, antique and well-known home. We believe in retaining the character and beauty of our town. We thank our team, our neighbors and our town for their support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.