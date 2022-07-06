FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Water Co. says it has stopped using one of its wells after test revealed unacceptable levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination.
Donna Woodward, 72, who has lived in town most of her life, said she learned of the contamination in a letter she received Tuesday from Fryeburg Water Co.
According to the letter, Fryeburg Water Co. has "two water source wells" — Well 2 off of Portland Street and Well 3 off Porter Road — and Well 2 tested, on average, at 32.85 parts per trillion, above the state standard of 20 parts per trillion. Well 1 serves Blue Triton, which owns Poland Spring.
"PFAS refers to a family of chemicals that have been used for a long time in many household and industrial products," the letter said. "PFAS in drinking water can come from industrial or agricultural sources. We are required by state rule to inform you of these levels, let you know the health risks and let you know what is being done to address the issue. We have stopped using the contaminated well."
The tests were done on May 12 and June 14. "The well was taken out of service on June 1, the same day the first set of results were received and is no longer supplying water to the Fryeburg Water Co. water system," the letter said.
Woodward, the former head of the Fryeburg Business Association who did public relations for Poland Spring a few years ago, said she was taken aback by the letter, which said customers don't need to do anything because the problematic well is offline and Fryeburg Water Co. switched to Well 3.
"It raised a lot of questions for me and I called them immediately," said Woodward of the number listed on the Fryeburg Water Co.'s letter. "The person who answered the phone had no answers ... And I thought, well, that's strange. They sent out this notice and they are not prepared for questions."
The Fryeburg Water Co.'s letter directs people to call another company called Maine Water Co., based in Saco, which operates Fryeburg Water Co.
Woodward said a company representative told her a woman who could answer questions was away on vacation for a week.
"So, now we have to wait another week to have our concerns addressed," said Woodward. "I think that's inappropriate."
Dan Meaney, a spokesperson for Fryeburg Water Co., said he spoke to Woodward and provided the answers she needed.
Woodward wondered if she should call her doctor as the letter said populations with high levels of PFAS in their water have reported "increased risk of kidney, testicular cancer, immune system issues, pregnancy complications, increased cholesterol and liver enzyme changes.
Meaney told the Sun that the letter told customers that "the water being delivered to customers of the Fryeburg Water Co. meets all federal and state standards for drinking water, including Maine’s standard for PFAS. PFAS is at a level that cannot be detected."
The Sun asked Meaney where the PFAs might have come from and he replied that they don't know.
"The prior testing in the Fryeburg water system was done in 2017 by the Maine’s Drinking Water Program and showed a ‘non-detect’," said Meaney. "That testing was done prior to the setting of the 20 part per trillion standard in Maine for drinking water that was effective in 2021. I
"PFAS is emerging contaminant and there was not a standard for PFAS in drinking water in Maine until 2021," he said.
Fryeburg Water District Trustee Nickie Sekera, told the Sun in an email she is "furious."
"It's been an ongoing joke I hear from residents that people here in Fryeburg have 'Poland Spring water' running from our taps and don't need to buy the bottled stuff," said Sekera.
"Now that the tables have turned and because our own water is contaminated, we have to wonder if Blue Triton is also serving contaminated water to its customers. I am furious that I have been drinking poisoned water," she said.
Asked if Blue Triton's water was OK, Meaney directed the Sun to Blue Triton which could not be reached.
The Sun also reached out to Fryeburg Town Manager Katie Haley, who said Wednesday by email that "the town has an obvious concern and interest in the matter but we do not currently have a direct role, given that it is not a town-owned or operated water supply,.
"We will direct concerned citizens to Maine Water or the Maine Drinking Water Program and will also do our best to stay informed of any developments."
Meanwhile, the Fryeburg Water District trustees invite the public Monday, July 11, to come hear guest speaker David Bernier, former North Conway Water Precinct superintendent to discuss Nashua's purchase of what was a privately owned water company in 2011.
The trustees have long sought to purchase the Fryeburg Water Co. and make it a public utility instead of a private corporation. The event starts at 5:15 p.m. at the American Legion hall on Bradley Street in Fryeburg.
