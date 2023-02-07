CONWAY — Although Latin hasn’t been taught at Kennett High in more than two decades, beginning with the Class of 2026, the Eagles will be able to graduate with Latin honors (summa cum laude, etc.).
The move, part of a policy update, also eliminates weighted grading, which school officials believe will lead to more well-rounded students rather than just grade chasers.
The Conway School Board discussed Policy IKC (High School Grading and Rank-in-Class) at their Jan. 30 meeting.
“I’m very confused by this,” board member Randy Davison said. “The first question that comes to mind is, why would we want to do this?”
The new policy states: “Beginning with the Class of 2026, all courses will be unweighted. Courses will continue to be level (AP — Advanced Placement, Advanced and College Prep), but no additional points will be used to calculate a weighted grade point average. Academic achievement will be recognized using the system of Latin honors.”
The new system will incorporate three levels of distinction: cum laude (“with honor”) for students graduating with a GPA of 3.2-3.49; magna cum laude (“with great honor”) for grads with a GPA of 3.5-3.79; and summa cum laude (“with highest honor”) for students with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.
“Your valedictorian and salutatorian should definitely be taking the AP courses and the college prep courses,” Davison said. “I’m not sure how this plays out, but I’m concerned by what I’m reading.”
He added: “I’m assuming your valedictorian or your salutatorian are students who work through some very difficult curricula.”
Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, chair of the board, was pleased to see the move away from weighted grading.
“There are students that may be going in specific careers that could benefit from career-tech classes,” she said. “And because of that, they don’t even have a chance to be first or second (in their class). If you want to be an architect taking a CAD (computer-aided design) class, aerospace aeronautical, if you’re going into that, you can get your pilot’s license, but if you do that, sorry, you can’t be No. 1 or 2.”
Capozzoli responded to Davison: “I understand what you’re saying, (but) I don’t agree with it, I think that this gives more of an opportunity. … I don’t agree that they should have to take all AP classes. I think that there should be some wiggle room. And I think this allows for our students to creatively be the best they can be and explore the careers that have chosen.”
The new policy states: “The valedictorian and salutatorian of the graduating class will be determined in the spring prior to graduation. Determination of the valedictorian and salutatorian will be made using the final grades from the first seven semesters of the current graduating class.”
The school district is setting the following requirements for becoming valedictorian:
• Earn summa cum laude honors based upon cumulative grade point average.
• Be a full-time student at Kennett High School for at least six semesters, including their full senior year.
• Complete at least 50 percent of all credits at the Advanced, AP or College Level.
• Hold the highest GPA at the end of the first semester, senior year, computed on a 4.0 scale (if the top grade is an A, that equals 4.0).
In the event of a tie in GPA for valedictorian, the policy says that Step 1 would be to compute the average final grades for three College/AP classes in which the students who were tying for top GPA received the highest grades, and “the student with the highest average in those three classes shall be named valedictorian.”
If a tie still exists after Step 1, Step 2 would be to compare the total number of credits earned by the students, and “the student who earned the greatest number of credits shall be declared valedictorian.”
If a tie still exists after Step 2, Step 3 would come into play. “GPA will be recalculated on May 1, including the current grades from the second-semester senior year classes. The student with the highest GPA shall be named valedictorian.”
Finally, “if a tie still exists after Step 3, all those who are tied shall be designated co-valedictorians.”
Board member Mike DiGregorio asked: “I know this would never happen at Kennett, but what would happen if they didn’t meet this (3.8-4.0 summa cum laude) requirement? Would we not have a valedictorian that year?”
“I can’t imagine that you wouldn’t have someone at that GPA level,” Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson said.
The same basic steps would be used to determine the salutatorian, though the requirements differ slightly. They would have to earn summa cum laude or magna cum laude honors and have the second-highest GPA at the end of the first semester of their senior year.
Davison said: “I went through high school, and it was a traditional high school. Your valedictorian and salutatorian, in my day, were the students that worked their tails off.”
He added: “I can tell you that taking your general classes, and becoming the valedictorian and salutatorian of the school would not speak very highly to me as a board member.”
Colleague Ryan Wallace wondered if the district ever did a comparative tracking of students who went the career-tech route versus those who stuck to regular academic courses to see how their grades and rankings may have worked out without the weighted grading.
“I don’t think you could do that fairly because kids right now manipulate the system depending upon what they want,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “For years, I had the valedictorian in my pre-engineering courses, but they sacrificed something on the other end (in terms of course choices).”
Richard added: “You’re talking about a very small population of students who really will be impacted by this. Most students are smart enough now to realize if you’re a strong student, you’re going to take the courses that will put you in the best situation.”
The board voted 6-1 to approve the policy on the first reading, with Davison in the minority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.