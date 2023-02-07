Conway School Board - weighted grade policy - Randy Davison

Conway School Board member Randy Davison speaks in opposition to a policy that will move rom weighted grading to a Latin honors system in 2026 at Kennett High School at the board’s Jan. 30 meeting. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Although Latin hasn’t been taught at Kennett High in more than two decades, beginning with the Class of 2026, the Eagles will be able to graduate with Latin honors (summa cum laude, etc.).

The move, part of a policy update, also eliminates weighted grading, which school officials believe will lead to more well-rounded students rather than just grade chasers.

