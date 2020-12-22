MADISON — A Pound Road home was destroyed by fire Saturday.
Reached Tuesday, Fire Chief Richard Clark the fire took place at 265 Pound Road at about 6:15 p.m.
According to neighbor Nancy Martin, "On Saturday night, Dec. 19, fire destroyed the over 100-year-old Madison home of Paul Harvey and Sarah MacDonald.
"Sarah and her mother, who was visiting at the time were lucky to escape this fast-moving fire with their dog and sadly only one of their two cats," she said. "Paul's childhood home, along with all their possessions and Christmas presents were burned.
"They are safe with family currently but will need to start from the beginning to piece their lives back together. They are both extremely grateful for the outpouring of community offerings and concern," said Martin, who has started a GoFundMe account for them online.
Martin said she and her husband had walked over to the scene of the fire and met MacDonald's parents, who put them in touch with MacDonald and Harvey.
She said Paul Harvey Sr. owns the home and son Paul Harvey Jr. lived there with MacDonald, the beneficiary of the GoFundMe page, which had collected about $5,335 of its $7,000 goal by Tuesday afternoon.
Clark said the home was a total loss and that the fire appears to have been caused by an issue with the oil-burning furnace. He said the second floor caved in onto the first floor. He said said the fire wasn't considered suspicious but investigators will enter the home once it is safe to do so.
While fighting the fire Clark slipped and fell on the ice on East Madison Road while going to help Assistant Chief Mike Brook who had been pumping water from a source.
"My feet went out from under me so quick I didn't know what the hell was going on," said Clark, adding he tucked his head to his chest and landed on his elbow and hurt his shoulders and back.
Clark said he went to the emergency room to be treated and is getting an appointment to have an MRI.
The chief said he was the only one injured and said they cleared the scene at about 1:45 a.m.
The fire restarted about 15 minutes later and crews went back and quickly extinguished it.
The Red Cross was involved because the occupants had a place to stay nearby, said Clark.
Responding to the fire were Action Ambulance and the following fire departments: Center Conway, Center Ossipee, Freedom, Conway Village, North Conway, Tamworth and West Ossipee. Redstone covered Madison's station.
