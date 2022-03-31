CONWAY — Voters at the North Conway Water Precinct’s annual meeting approved $23.5 million in funding for long-term projects, with much of the money expected to come from federal sources.
Just under 45 voters attended the meeting held at precinct offices at Sawmill Lane on Wednesday, amending a few articles and passing all but one on the 27-article warrant in just over two-and-a-half hours.
The lone defeated article was No. 20, which was defeated at the urging of North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece. It had sought $55,000 for upgrades to the department’s radio system but Preece said precinct funding was no longer needed because he and Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon and Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei last week received approval from Conway selectmen to fund that $139,040 radio upgrade purchase using ARPA (American Recovery Act Program) money.
Article 1 was the election of officers, all of whom were incumbents who ran unopposed. Re-elected were Commissioner Bob Porter (three years); former Superintendent Gary Chandler (one-year term as treasurer), Robert “Tim” Anderson (one-year term as clerk) and attorney Donald Ekberg (moderator, one year).
Ekberg noted at the outset of the annual meeting that began at 7 p.m. that a voter had requested a secret ballot vote for the bonded warrant articles 2-6. He ruled that each of those articles would be discussed and then after that, they would be voted on, with voters dropping their ballots into separate boxes for each of the five articles.
The polls he said would be kept open for an hour in accordance with state law.
In explaining the reasoning behind articles 2-6, Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon explained that the precinct was trying to be proactive in the current favorable federal funding climate.
“We’re seeing really a generational funding opportunity at the federal level, especially for Articles 2 and 3,” said Gagnon, noting that he had been told by state officials that the precinct could be looking at a minimum of 50 percent grant funding or debt forgiveness for all of the projects.
The results on articles 2-6 as announced by Ekberg at the end of the session were:
• Article 2 passed, 35-8. It’s a long-term borrowing article for $10 million for the design and construction of a sludge dewatering system at the wastewater treatment plant. The project will only move forward if 50 percent of the cost is offset by principal forgiveness and/or grant funds.
• Article 3 passed, 38-5. It is a long-term borrowing article that seeks $7.8 million for the design and construction of mitigation strategies to address the “meander of the Saco River toward the precinct’s wastewater treatment facility.”
• Article 4 passed 37-4. It seeks $2.99 million in long-term borrowing for wastewater treatment facility upgrades. Gagnon said the precinct already has funding approval from the state with $400,000 in principle forgiveness and $900,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
• Article 5 passed, 33-8. It seeks $1,390,000 for the design and construction of a sewer collection system extension to serve Country Road from Kiana’s Way south in the Village at Kearsarge subdivision.
Anderson proposed amending it to $1 million and take $390,000 from the sewer infrastructure capital reserve but later withdrew it after further discussion.
• Article 6 passed, 35-2. It seeks $1,278,000 in longterm borrowing for the construction of a water main between Skimobile Road and Artist Falls Road to provide a redundant connection between the high- and low-pressure distribution zones.
In other articles, Anderson made a motion to raise the fire department operating budget, Article 11, by $55,0000 to $744,654, using the money from the defeated radio replacement under Article 20.
Preece said the new fire station has higher associated maintenance and fuel costs and $6,000 was being budgeted for a set of filters for the exhaust cleaning system.
Preece, under Article 24, also explained that $35,000 was needed for air conditioning in the decontamination room as that was an oversight in the construction of the new building. He said the funding would come from the unassigned fund balance with no additional tax impact.
Article 13 concerning $126,000 for water efficiency upgrades was amended on a motion by Anderson to add $20,000.
Article 16, seeking $235,000 for a new wastewater sludge truck replacement was increased by $25,000 on a motion by Commissioner Suzanne Nelson due to expected increased vehicle costs.
Voters also authorized commissioners under Article 21 to seek a non-franchise agreement for sewer and water with the proposed Continuum project in the Pine Hill area to the south of Eagles Way in Redstone and to file a petition for that service to the state Public Utilities Commission.
Copies of the annual precinct report are available at precinct offices. For further information, go to ncwpnh.org or call (603) 356-5832.
