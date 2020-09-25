CONWAY — When the leaves start turning, where do you go to enjoy the foliage in the Mount Washington Valley? Here are 10 scenic places sure to satisfy even the most demanding leaf-peeper.
Intervale Scenic Vista: The view from this overlook has changed little since painters of the 19th century White Mountain School made it famous. Now a state rest area, this locale offers nearly untouched views of Mount Washington and the floodplain along the Saco River. The vista offers ample parking and a small rest area. Find it on Route 16, north of North Conway Village, just past the 1785 Inn.
Mount Willard: Starting from the Crawford Notch depot on Route 302, a former carriage road, now a hiking trail, climbs to ledges offering one of the most spectacular views in the region. Just over 3 miles round-trip, the Mount Willard Trail allows hikers to gaze all the way down Crawford Notch from the top. To find the depot, follow Route 302 past Bartlett and into Crawford Notch. Look for the depot on the west side of Route 302, opposite Saco Lake.
Kancamagus Highway (Route 112): The 38-mile stretch of road from Conway to Lincoln is a sure thing for beautiful autumn views. The Kanc climbs to nearly 3,000 feet at the Kancamagus Pass, offering a look at the Osceola Range, Mount Hancock and more. There are numerous opportunities to pull off at any number of overlooks and scenic areas. Stop in at the Saco Ranger Station on the Conway end for more information.
North-South Road: Traveling from Route 302 near Walmart up to Mechanic Street in North Conway Village, the road offers peeks at Puddin Pond, with plenty of hillsides in the background just waiting to change color.
Black Cap Trail: Take Hurricane Mountain Road, north of the Intervale Scenic Vista on Route 16, and head nearly straight up the mountainous, narrow road. Be warned! The road is not appropriate for large vehicles like RVs, and oncoming traffic will seem impossibly close. Near the top, look for the Black Cap trailhead parking lot on your right. This moderately easy trail runs just over a mile to the summit, rewarding hikers with outstanding scenery, including a bird’s-eye view of North Conway Village.
First Church of Christ, Congregational Park: One of the easiest views around, right on Route 16 toward the south end of North Conway Village. Near the Depot Road intersection, on the opposite side of the street, you’ll see a small park overlooking foliage so vibrant, it stops traffic — literally. Park at the nearby municipal lot and spend a few minutes at this location.
Square Ledge Trail: Travel north on Route 16 until you reach the AMC Pinkham Notch Visitor Center, north of Jackson, toward Gorham. Across the street from the center, go to the Lost Pond Trail and walk over a bridge. In about 50 feet, you’ll see a small sign marking the Square Ledge Trail. The hike should take about a half-hour up and a half-hour down. The last 80 yards get steep before topping out at a ledge with unbeatable views, include Huntington and Tuckerman ravines, up to Gorham and down to Glen.
Evans Notch: Criss-crossing back and forth over the New Hampshire-Maine border, Route 113 gives drivers a long look at Evans Notch and the surrounding countryside, from East Conway to Route 2 just west of Bethel, Maine. This “road less traveled” meanders through North Fryeburg, Maine; Stow, Maine; and North Chatham on its tranquil journey toward Evans Notch, where you are surrounded by foliage, rather than viewing it from a distance.
Bear Notch Road: Traveling west through Bartlett Village on Route 302, take a left at the Four Corners and head south up Bear Notch Road. The Bartlett Experimental Forest contributes to this winding drive’s appeal, as do the scenic overlooks along the way. Travel through Bear Notch, spend some time enjoying the foliage along the way, and you’ll soon find yourself ending at the Kancamagus Highway, which you can take back to Conway or over to Lincoln. This road is open from spring to late fall.
White Mountain Trail: The mother of all scenic tours, this 100-mile loop is a National Scenic Byway traveling through varied portions of the White Mountain National Forest. See wetland, woodland, mountains and rivers, spectacular notches and Mount Washington. The drive can be done in a day, but with so much to see, visitors may want to make an extended trip of it.
Starting from the Intervale Scenic Vista, the trail moves south through North Conway Village, to the lights in Conway. Bear right, and travel through Conway Village to the right-hand turn for Route 112 (the Kancamagus Highway). Follow the Kanc west for about 35 miles to the White Mountain Visitors Center, Route 112, in North Woodstock.
From there, take Route 3 north, which soon joins I-93 to travel through Franconia Notch. Continue on Route 3 when it bears away from I-93 at exit 35, and drive to Twin Mountain. Once in Twin Mountain, turn right at the lights onto Route 302 east, and get a look at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods. Route 302 keeps going through Crawford Notch to Bartlett Village, then through Glen, and finally, back to Intervale and the scenic vista.
Of course, this loop is just as beautiful in reverse. There are numerous attractions along the entire trail. Give yourself plenty of time for this trip.
