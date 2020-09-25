CONWAY — Is peak foliage season starting earlier this year due to the drought?
It depends on whom you ask.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Managing Editor Jack Burnett said: "The effects of drought on foliage are complicated, varied and not always bad. One thing we may see, though, is spotty areas where the great colors appear to be somewhat socially distanced because of interlying areas of extreme dryness.
"But trees are tough critters, and most will do just fine from a foliage standpoint this fall,” he said.
New Hampshire Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois had this to say:
“Foliage season has arrived in New Hampshire, and we’re starting to see bright, beautiful reds, yellows and oranges pop in the trees all over the state.
"New Hampshire has become well-known for putting on a magnificent fall display," she said, "and we are anticipating Mother Nature will put on another show-stopping season.”
Anticipations aside, one thing is real: the drought.
Earlier this week, Gov. Chris Sununu enacted water-saving measures — the first time New Hampshire has done so in 23 years. The state Department of Environmental Services drought management team’s Jim Martin said Thursday, “The majority of the state has had a tenth of an inch of rain in the last two weeks, which is essentially none. We are asking people to be conservative with their water use."
Local weather observer Ed Bergeron of North Conway said North Conway has received just .42 inches of precipitation for September as of Thursday compared with the 30-year average of 3.55 inches for the month, with the record for lowest rainfall for the month just .82 inches, set in 2003.
“So unless we get a lot of rain next week, we’re likely to break the record,” said Bergeron.
David Govatski of Jefferson, a retired U.S. Forest Service tree expert, who is giving a talk on foliage for Tin Mountain Conservation Center next week, believes the severe drought New Hampshire is experiencing is having a direct impact on the maples, oaks and other deciduous trees, which have already started to provide pops of red, gold and orange in pockets around the valley.
“We’re seeing a little bit earlier of a season,” said Govatski on Thursday, noting that the leaves have begun turning on the scenic Kancamagus Highway between Conway and Lincoln, as well as up in the Notch between Jackson and Gorham. (For suggested scenic drives, see accompanying story.)
“Some places are seeing good color with the sugar maples and red maples. But the yellow birch leaves seem to be drying up on the trees and we are seeing early leaf fall a little earlier,” he said.
Govatski said in his upcoming foliage talk for Tin Mountain, he will explain how the best factors for a great foliage season are “warm days and cool nights without a frost.”
In his talk, Govatski will outline why New England is renowned for its fall foliage display.
“Why do we have such great foliage? Because we have the right soils, the right types of trees (birch, beech, red maples, sugar maples, red maples, oaks, ash and aspen) all aesthetically set against the backdrop of contrasting green conifers,” he said.
“Other parts of the country have beautiful color, but we have this great diversity of trees that produce this color. The conifers have this wonderful green color creating contrast with everything else that is like a bowl of Froot Loops," Govatski said.
"Add the golden, cooler crisp days and the lower angle of the sun at this time of year and the sight of geese flying south as the seasons change, and it’s just wonderful.”
The last time there was a severely dry fall in 2016 led to many of the same concerns, but as memory recalls, that year’s color extravaganza proved to be spectacular one.
WCSH-Channel 6 of Portland, Maine last month aired a story saying that the summer heat and drought were stressing trees across New England.
“Every season is different, and some drought years have produced vibrant colors for a short period of time. But a significant drought during the growing season tends to cause leaves to change color early, and not last as long. A more mild drought tends to delay the onset of color,” wrote WCSH’s Ryan Breton.
In neighboring Maine, Gale Ross, Maine’s fall foliage spokesperson, said: “With the cooler, fall-like temperatures and the earlier than usual statewide frost, which included the coastline this past week, the fall colors have emerged rapidly.
"Colors will accelerate daily as the entire state starts going toward peak conditions in October,” she said.
