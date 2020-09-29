CONWAY — Ed Wagner, Conway’s 20th and longest-serving police chief, will end a 25-year career in law enforcement with the department today when he officially retires.
For the past 15½ years, he says he’s had the best job in the Mount Washington Valley.
Wagner will be succeeded as chief by Lt. Chris Mattei, who will be sworn in as chief Thursday at 11 a.m. in a ceremony at the police station in Redstone.
Detective Sgt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott, who has overseen the detective services division at the department, will be promoted to lieutenant, becoming Chief Mattei’s second in command.
Wagner, 55, was honored with a retirement party at the Red Jacket in North Conway on Saturday night by 77 family members, friends and colleagues. Among those in attendance was his best friend for the past 41 years, John Felder, who came from Florida for the event. Another of Wagner's high school chums, Daniel Whitney — better known as “Larry the Cable Guy ” — wasn’t able to attend but sent a video message.
Speaking from a golf course, the comedian told Wagner: "Who’d have thought all those years you and me singing Air Supply on the back of the school bus that you’d grow up to be a big bad lawman? Unbelievable. But anyway, congratulations, I wish I could have been there." He signed off with his trademark, "Git 'er done!"
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, who served as a lieutenant under Wagner in Conway, was in attendance and had nothing but praise for his colleague and friend.
“He taught me an awful lot. I wouldn’t be the chief I am today if I hadn’t worked for him. He showed me the human side of being a leader, and it’s benefited me so much.”
Wagner has been with the department since 1995, starting as a patrolman after serving in the Marines for eight years after growing up in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Wagner, wife, Lynore, and their three grown children, Tommy, Jessica and Allie Wagner, moved to Conway in 1995 after his father, Ed Sr., and stepmom, Patsy, came to the state after purchasing the Saco River Motor Lodge. His sister Colleen McCollum was already living in the valley.
Asked if he ever envisioned a career in law enforcement when growing up, Wagner was quick to answer, “No,” during an interview Tuesday.
“Most people that get into law enforcement have aspirations of being in law enforcement if not from the time they were very little but at some time in their life, but that wasn’t me," he said. "This was a whole new thing for me, and now, here we are, 25 years later.”
Wagner said his leadership style is to let people do their job.
“We have such a good group of people here. They know how to do their job. They don't need the chief of police telling them how to do it," he said.
"So I'm sort of a hands-off kind of guy — praise in public, discipline in private.”
Wagner said it took a while to get used to being in charge. “It takes a few years anyway to get comfortable with being a leader of really anything, but no less, the Conway Police Department. It is an example that every other police department, in the state, and certainly in Carroll County, can follow, and we pride ourselves in that.”
Wagner was at the helm of three cases that drew national attention: the triple homicide at the Army Barracks store in 2007; the 2011 murder of Krista Dittmeyer; and the abduction and safe return of teen Abby Hernandez in 2013-14.
“I think what I will say, is that all three of those cases, it’s amazing how well all of the agencies involved worked together,” he said.
“I don’t think I want to try to list all of the agencies that helped out because I’ll probably miss someone, but there are a lot of egos in police work, and it’s bad for police work. But there were no egos during those cases. Those were three really tough cases.”
As for the proudest moment, Wagner said last Saturday night ranked at the top of his list.
“To hear people speak of a legacy, that's certainly nothing that I ever thought about, but it was nice to hear,” he said.
“I come into work every day being proud of the work that we do as a group and individually, and to hear people talk like that was really special.”
Of law enforcement during a pandemic, "it’s been really difficult,” Wagner said. “I don’t know if you guys know, but right at the beginning, we had two people come down with COVID-19, so that was difficult. That hit a little too close to home for me, so that’s when I first started thinking about (retirement).”
Coincidentally, Mattei’s first day on the force was Wagner’s first day as chief. Wagner says his successor and Kelley-Scott are the right ones to lead the department.
“Susie is a phenomenal investigator. She works around the clock. As I said in my speech, ‘You know, Susie, you have the responsibility of being second in command and that should not be taken lightly. And I said, you know, every decision that Chief Mattei makes will now be your decision. Lead with respect and lead with dignity and be there for everybody that works here. And make sure that they are commended when it’s appropriate," Wagner said.
“I said to Chris, you know what to do. You know how to do it, so go out and do it and lead from the top. I also said, don’t forget where you came from because if you forget that, people will know.”
Wagner said he eventually plans to look for a part-time job but has least one day a week booked to spend with granddaughter EdynRose.
Asked how he’d like to be remembered, Wagner said, “I certainly never thought of myself of leaving any legacy. I just came here and stayed here because I loved working for the Conway Police Department. I just hope that the people who work here enjoyed working for me. And, I hope that the people in town feel I made the police department better.
“I always wanted to be known as a good guy and as a guy who always put the town and the police department ahead of everything else. I truly, truly, you know, from the bottom of my heart, enjoyed every minute of every day. Were there difficult days? Yeah. But I hope people see me as the guy who did the right thing.”
