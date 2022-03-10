CONWAY — A peace vigil for Ukraine organized by Clergy of the Eastern Slope and featuring the temporary construction of a “peace cairn,” an Irish stone monument, will take place Sunday afternoon at Schouler Park in North Conway
It is in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The event is set to start at 1 p.m.
“In Ireland there is a tradition known as the ‘Peace Cairn,’” said an email from the Conway Village Congregational Church. “Stones, in this view, symbolize ancient weapons, and the Peace Cairn is a heaping pile of stones laid down to stop war.
“Each stone is balanced against other stones that represents the balance necessary for peace to exist. Officially, the Peace Cairn is designated as ‘laying down primitive weapons — turning them into building blocks for a better future.”
The Rev. John Hughes of the congressional church said Thursday that area clergy meet once a week over Zoom and they wanted to do something to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
“This is the first time we’ve done it,” said Hughes of the cairn-themed vigil.
Attendees are encouraged wear blue and yellow clothing to show solidarity with Ukrainian national colors and to bring a stone to help build the Cairn. The stones could be decorated or have words painted on them, or be completely natural.
Attendees may say words or prayers of solidarity for the people of Ukraine. A group called Silver Lake Singers will perform some choral numbers.
There could be a crowd as word of this event has spread as far as Ossipee and Denmark, Maine, Hughes said.
Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman told the Sun on Thursday that the town has asked that attendees pick up the cairn after the event ends and leave nothing behind.
Hughes agreed, saying people should leave with a stone that’s not their own, meaning a stone that was brought by someone else.
“That way, the community has a chance to identify broadly with our own community, as well as the Ukrainian people,” said Hughes.
