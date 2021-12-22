OSSIPEE — The father of an overdose victim last week convinced a Carroll County Superior Court judge to stiffen the sentence proposed for Massachusetts man who sold the fatal dose that killed his son.
Shane Vallieres, 40, of Norton, Mass., pleaded guilty to "sale of controlled drug death resulting" for dispensing fentanyl that caused Daniel Duggan Jr., 31, of Taunton, Mass., to die of acute fentanyl toxicity at his father's home in Conway on Feb. 24, 2019.
Vallieres was indicted on Sept. 20 of that year.
Last Friday, Vallieres was before Judge Amy Ignatius for a plea and sentencing hearing that was conducted over video conference.
The prosecutor was Assistant County Attorney John Nehrings. The public defender was Justin Littlefield.
Ignatius noted she was asked to consider imposing a negotiated sentence.
As proposed, Vallieres was to get a 3-to-6-year prison sentence suspended for two years, minus 15 months/463 days pretrial confinement credit. He is also supposed to do a drug/alcohol evaluation and follow through with any recommendations from that.
The crime for which he was indicted carried a possible life prison sentence.
Duggan Sr., who was present on the video conference, was irate.
He said Duggan Jr.'s four children will never get to hug their father again. He accused Vallieres of targeting his son while his son was in rehab. He warned that his son's death might not be the last if Vallieres didn't receive a more substantial sentence with more receive a sentence with more oversight.
"It's just a matter of time before (Vallieres) falls on his face, another kid is dead, and then another person is sitting here having the same goddamned conversation with this morally bankrupt individual," Duggan said.
At times he waved his arms in frustration as he spoke.
"Look, I'm not an eye for an eye guy, but if you want to keep the public safe, then you've got to give him some type of supervision," said Duggan. "At least give him that and let him work his way forward. ... What I do want him to do is be responsible. As long as you give them a suspended sentence with nothing to be accountable for, it's ridiculous. It's unbelievable ... Why do any of it if he's got no supervision?"
As for the drug tests that Vallieres says he is passing, Duggan said they are able to be gamed since the tests are scheduled and Vallieres could just drink a lot of water to flush drugs from his body.
"There's no accountability in this whole suspended sentence," he repeated.
Littlefield said there was accountability in that the state could impose the sentence if Vallieres got in trouble, and Nehring added the state sought probation but that the LADC (Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor) evaluation was the compromise the state reached with the defense.
Ignatius told Duggan it would be difficult for the court to impose probation on someone who lives out of state.
She also told Vallieres she hopes he never slips up again.
"I hope desperately that this is not something that's going to be repeated and you're not going to prey on anybody else, you're not going to bring anybody else to a tragic end," said Ignatius.
After hearing from Duggan Sr., Ignatius refused to impose the agreed-upon plea deal unless Vallieres also agreed the court could have supervision over him.
"I am willing to accept the plea with the requirement that there be reviews with me and Mr. Vallieres present in court in New Hampshire on the schedule that I set," said Ignatius.
"In those hearings, I would want to have a clear understanding of what is taking place in terms of the Licensed Drug and Alcohol evaluation; the schedule of the kind of testing that's done; any of the counseling that's been undertaken; work status with other treatment that may be underway; whether there is any further interaction with law enforcement; and have a full recitation of that in court," Ignatius said.
Vallieres, who has been out on $1,000 cash bail since last December, found those terms acceptable. "It's fine," he said.
Ignatius said she had let Vallieres out on bail because of COVID and concerns about the state's ability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nehrings gave a brief description of the investigation. He said Duggan Jr. was taken to a hospital in Norton, Mass., for a drug overdose the day before he died and that after he was released from the hospital, Duggan Sr. brought his son to the family home in Conway.
Duggan Sr. later found his son unresponsive in bed, and police officers found a hypodermic needle under a pillow.
Police learned that Duggan Jr. had completed drug rehabilitation in Norton, Mass. Text messages on his phone that seemed related to a drug deal led police to Vallieres. A witness told police that a few days before Duggan Jr. died, he had driven him to a liquor store in Taunton to meet Vallieres. Apparently, Duggan brought the drug back to Conway.
Ignatius asked if the prosecution had complied with the victim's bill of rights, and Nehrings confirmed that they had.
"I think it's safe to say that the victim's family was not in agreement with the resolution that's been reached today, and that they feel somewhat hard done by the system in general," said Nehrings.
Meanwhile, Vallieres said he's working as logistics manager at a warehouse and is taking Suboxone as prescribed. "I haven't failed one urine (test); I go to all my appointments," he told the court.
Ignatius confirmed that Vallieres has stayed out of trouble and had attended all of his court hearings since being released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.