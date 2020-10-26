CONWAY — Conway Police are investigating several acts of vandalism to Conway Scenic Railroad railroad cars and a diesel engine which took place last Thursday night in both North Conway and Bartlett.
“The case is active and ongoing,” said Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei pn Monday.
Brian Solomon, marketing and events manager for the CSRR, confirmed that there were reports of vandalism that were posted on Facebook by concerned rail fans Friday.
He said Monday that the damage “had all been repaired.”
According to photos posted on Facebook, railroad cars including a red Maine Central boxcar outside the Bartlett Roundhouse and the CSRR's maroon and mustard Boston & Maine Diesel No. 4266 in the North Conway train yard.
Anyone with leads is asked to call Conway Police at (603) 356-5175 or the Conway Scenic at (603) 356-5251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.