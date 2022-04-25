BARTLETT — Organizers of recent local efforts to help the people of Ukraine were pleased with the results.
Terry O’Brien, co-owner/general manager of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen, which hosted a Ukraine Relief Weekend fundraiser, said: “Together with the local band Diana’s Bath Salts, we raised a total of $12,000 with our Ukrainian raffles and Ukrainian dinner specials Friday and Saturday for the World Central Kitchen, with 100 percent of funds raised going to feeding the people of Ukraine and helping Ukrainian restaurants get back open.”
Among those at the Saturday night fundraiser was Ukrainian-raised Natalya Robinson of Madison, who is manager of COACH outlet at Settlers Green.
A U.S. resident since 2005, when she moved here to be with her husband Tim Robinson, Natalya recently returned from spending two weeks in Germany working with her daughter at the Berlin train station, assisting refugees and working as a Ukrainian and Russian translator, had set up a collection area at the North Conway store for the donation of items and also received checks to go to relief efforts.
Last Saturday morning, items were transported from COACH to Loving Lifeline, a non-profit organization based at ODA Auto Precision, a company in Auburn owned and operated by Ukrainian employees. Volunteers estimated they loaded 350 boxes of donations that filled a 20-foot truck, top-to-bottom, all the way to the door.
Items sent included toiletries, blankets and many clothes, children’s toys and food.
Volunteers loading the truck included Renee Kendall, COACH employee; Luda Marynych Smith, local friend of Natalya's who was born and grew up in Ukraine; Natayla's husband Tim Robinson; Natalya's boss at her second job, David Richardson; David Mennella, who used to be the owner of the Wooden Soldier and donated many items of clothing; COACH employee Karen Ponbontiates and her husband, Allan;and Samuil Palchevskiy, Andrey Ilyuk and Vlad Zasko, the latter three being from the Auburn non-profit, thelovinglifeline.com.
According to Natalya, the non-profit received a free six-month lease by the trucking company as a donation to the Ukraine relief effort.
Also assisting with the donation drive but who could not be present Saturday included COACH employee Sindi Munro; Jackson residents Karen Cordeiro and Kathy Mangan; and Natalya’s Ukrainian friend Natalie Emme.
“This was so amazing to get so much. Now, we want to take a few months break and I will stay in touch with that organization so maybe in fall maybe we will collect school supplies and winter clothes to send to them in September,” said Natalya, who noted that at Saturday’s fundraiser at the Red Parka, she and fellow Ukrainian-born friend Smith both won a raffle prize of a Ukrainian cookbook each.
“Imagine that? We won the cookbooks and we’re from Ukraine!” said Natalya.
At the Red Parka fundraiser, Paul Kirsch of Diana's Bath Salts said the band did a matching donation challenge of $1,000 as part of the weekend. O'Brien said two families made bids to hire the band for private parties, with each bidding $2,400, and the band decided to accept both offers and to do two shows, resulting in $4,800.
Making the top band bids were Cheryl Rocco of Intervale and Dave Larkin of Bridgewater, Mass.
Kirsch is bassist for the group. Other members include vocalist/guitarist Dave Santory, Nick Hudson-Swogger, guitar and vocals, and Adam Belanger, drums.
O’Brien said the restaurant offered Ukrainian dinner specials Friday and Saturday, with 10 percent of all sold going to the World Central Kitchen.
Chef Dan Fitzpatrick created a menu that featured such items as chicken and varenyka soup (chicken soup with small dumplings), pierogi pork shanks (potato filled dumplings) and holubtsi (stuffed cabbage) and a few desserts.
They also sold raffle tickets for $5 each, offering many items donate dby local businesses, with a grand prize of dinner for 10 at the Red Parka, with longtime regular Al Stewart of Bartlett winning the prize. The raffles raised $4,200.
“It was one of the most heartwarming fundraisers we’ve put on in quite a while, with a few tears,” said O’Brien, noting that the the two Fryeburg Academy students from Ukraine — Anna Bondar, 17, a junior, and Daryna Serediuk, 18, a senior attended both nights and helped to sell raffle tickets.
O’Brien added that her friend Kim Lewis and Yokham Wolfe donated several items to the raffle. They are part-time residents of the Czech Republic and of Glen and regulars at the Red Parka when they are in the valley.
“Pam spoke about how she had worked to get four family members out of Ukraine through several European countries to Germany,” said O’Brien.
