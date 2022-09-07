CONWAY — While most businesses reported growth, it’s important to remember how hard everyone is working. Price of gas, food costs, supply issues, affordable housing and staffing issues are ever-present. Success can also be measured in avoiding burn-out.
What a strange few years it’s been, right? This year, while businesses still dealt with staffing shortages and supply chain issues, some reported through an informal survey by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce that 2022 felt a lot more pleasant compared to the last two years.
All respondents reported an increase in business compared to their 2019 numbers. (With 2020 and 2021 being such anomalies, it makes sense to compare 2022 to 2019 numbers for a more accurate read on growth.) So while business grew, business owners and managers felt like the demand was more manageable this summer.
This could be due in part to many things. Perhaps we, as a community, are now just used to the new “normal” as it describes traveler trends.
It could also be due to the fact that the surge of visitors felt slower due to many taking longer to pull the trigger on their trips due to gas prices. Those who did visit, stayed for a shorter period with less lead time in planning but spent more once they arrived.
Another reason could include that many businesses noticed a new target market — one that travels with a larger budget.
This was certainly a demographic that Carol Sullivan, owner of White Mountain Hotel and Hale’s Location Golf Course, noticed when reviewing guest demographics. All three entities of her business — hotel, restaurant and golf course — were up compared to 2019, and she noticed many guests were from Connecticut and New York.
Rob Arey of the Mount Washington Cog Railway, shared that if it hadn’t rained this Monday, Labor Day weekend would have been record-breaking. He noted that Canadian visitors were back, after two years away.
The uptick in visitors that Sullivan noted is an outcome from the winter of 2020 and 2021 where New Hampshire remained more open than bordering states. Many travelers from Connecticut and New York, who in the past would plan ski vacations in the neighboring state of Vermont, chose to drive a bit further on I-93 to ski in Mt. Washington Valley.
This, coupled with the fact that New Hampshire was the only New England state to continue advertising during the 2020 shut-down, and therefore was able to rent premium billboard space in New York City’s Times Square at a fraction of the normal cost, allowed New Hampshire’s Department of Travel and Tourism to directly reach the eyes of New York based travelers with virtually zero competition.
These two things have helped Mt. Washington Valley tap into a new market of visitors that extends beyond its loyal Boston-area market.
While it’s exciting to know that Mt. Washington Valley continues to be loved by visitors new and old, the question being asked for the last few years remains — “how are businesses supposed to serve these visitors with limited staff?” The MWVCC wants to take a moment to recognize business owners and their employees on how hard they have all been working the last two years. Finding staff that believes in the people and businesses they work for, and owners creating a culture of appreciation for their staff are two important pieces of the puzzle. The MWVCC has heard countless stories of staff members picking up extra shifts, and taking on roles outside of their job description. It’s also asked its community of business owners the creative approaches they have taken to incentivize new hires and reward loyal longtime employees.
Jen Kovach, owner of Snowvillage Inn, echoes the concept of creating
a culture of appreciation by creating predictable scheduling, flexible time off, and celebrating staff with a daylong staff excursion that featured a day cruise, chauffeured limo and lunch.
Kate Fournier, owner of Thompson House Eatery, shared that as a restaurant it focuses on providing a four-day full-time workweek, which means the restaurant can provide benefits, and three days off, which allows its staff to enjoy the lifestyle the Mt. Washington Valley provides.
Scott Moulton, owner of Frost Mountain Yurts, hired a new full-time employee and offered a 401k plan, and charted out the next few years of pay raises for his staff.
Austin Orth, co-owner of Frontside Coffee Roasters, helps staff to avoid burn-out by giving the opportunity to enjoy a full morning or afternoon for personal time, before having to clock in. Frontside also has two apartments it rents to staff members who need it, at a rent that is below market.
This concept, of providing an opportunity for housing for one’s employees is not new. Many business owners are also purchasing apartments to provide housing for employees.
The MWVCC recognizes that staffing challenges and affordable housing are a linked issue, and it’s working with representatives from the Office of Workforce Opportunities with the Department of Business and Economic Affairs, representation from the local high school and collegiate level, NH Employment Services, human resources recruitment and outdoor recreation industry to discuss ways to create a sustainable workforce in the Valley.
If you have suggestions, concerns, or would like to share your own story as a business owner or employee in the Mount Washington Valley, stop by the MWVCC office or email michelle@mtwashingtonvalley.org .
While many bottom lines of local businesses report a successful summer, it’s important to note that tourism as an industry, and as a leading economy in Mt. Washington Valley is still facing an uphill battle. Rising food costs, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are still putting pressure on lodging and dining, and attractions. Many outdoor outfitters are reporting that their phones are ringing off the hook for winter excursions, which means the valley must find respite where it can in order to meet a busy winter. The incentives business owners have already implemented to support staff are paramount when it comes to providing not only a positive guest experience, but a one for the staff as well.
For more information on the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce or to become a member, go to visitmwv.com or mwvcc.org . You can also call Lisa Eastman in membership at 603-356-5701 ext 300. To learn more about visiting New Hampshire go to visitnh.gov.
