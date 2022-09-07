09-03-22 Gibson Craft Fair medium

People check out the various vendors at the Gibson Center's Labor Day weekend craft fair in North Conway Village on Sept. 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — While most businesses reported growth, it’s important to remember how hard everyone is working. Price of gas, food costs, supply issues, affordable housing and staffing issues are ever-present. Success can also be measured in avoiding burn-out.

What a strange few years it’s been, right? This year, while businesses still dealt with staffing shortages and supply chain issues, some reported through an informal survey by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce that 2022 felt a lot more pleasant compared to the last two years.

