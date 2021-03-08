By ARNIE ALPERT, InDepthNH.org
LOUDON — Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, a steady stream of drivers entered the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, destined not for the grandstands but for their chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. Chris Sununu was there, touring the state’s first mass vaccination site in Loudon, where 12,000 Granite Staters were expected to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine between Saturday, March 6, and Monday, March 8.
“The folks that are getting it are pretty shocked that they got that call. It’s one shot and done,” Sununu said.
Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines also approved for use, the J & J vaccine does not require a second dose to be administered several weeks after the first.
Sununu said the opportunity to vaccinate nearly 12,000 Granite Staters at one site over the course of a single weekend was an incredible opportunity for New Hampshire.
Health-care workers, staff from the N.H. Department of Transportation, and volunteers checked everyone in, asked what are now routine screening questions, and directed the cars into several lines where vaccines would be administered.
“Everyone is committed to making sure that these 12,000 individuals are going to be able to move up, that they get the vaccine, and as you can see, there’s a lot of people smiling as they drive away,” Sununu said at a morning news conference.
“Hats off to the hundreds of state employees and volunteers who made this possible. We’re getting doses into arms as quickly as we receive them, and the fact that we’re so far ahead of schedule gives us a lot of confidence that it’s going to be a great summer here in the Granite State.”
Loudon became the fifth facility operated by parent company Speedway Motorsports to serve as a mass vaccination site.
To date, more than 164,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to eligible recipients at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.
