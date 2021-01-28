CONWAY — The appointments at Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic went smoothly on Thursday afternoon, the first day that the clinic was open to those qualifying for Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
Those covered under Phase 1B include residents 65 and over; the medically vulnerable, including family caregivers for those under 16; residents with developmental disabilities that receive services in a congregate residential setting, as well as staff in those settings; and corrections officers and staff.
People received a time slot to come and asked to enter through the front door of the Weather Discovery Center at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway Village and are greeted by a hospital staffer, who checks their temperature and makes sure they are on a the appointment list.
The flow of patients over the first hour of the clinic was continuous, but there were never more than a handful of people at the door or check-in area.
The first person to receive the vaccine at the clinic was Bob Babine, 84, of Center Conway.
He said he was happy to get the vaccine. “It just took a little off my mind. I’m looking forward to the summer and a little less stress,” Babine said.
“The sign-up was a nightmare, but this has been seamless in here,” said Bob’s wife, Lori Babine, who also got her shot. “Hopefully, everybody can get it soon and we can all more forward with our lives.”
The Babines signed up early on Friday and found the process somewhat confusing. They didn’t respond to their scheduling email until Friday evening because they were not expecting it to come as it did in little more than an hour after they registered.
Showing up when the clinic opened at 1 p.m. Thursday, they quickly moved through the registration process and were sent to one of four bays set up in the former Weather Discovery Museum, which closed last fall.
The space had been cleared out, and dividers were used to set up different areas in a circular flow for check-ins, vaccinations, check-out and separate waiting areas for people getting their shots and waiting for 15 minutes before they leave.
The Babines, along with everyone else at the clinic Thursday, received a dose of the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second shot after four weeks.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines cannot be mixed; people must receive the same brand of vaccine for both shots.
All in all, the Babines were ready to head out about a half-hour after they arrived.
“This is going well as far as I can said,” said Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen, adding, “The team has put in countless hours to make that happen. Our team is excited to be doing this. It’s an important part of our mission and might be one of the most important missions I’ve been part of in my 25 years in health care.
The smooth running of the clinic is no accident, according to Mathisen, who said he believes in rehearsals, and scheduled two practice runs on Wednesday with staff and what he called “a full dress rehearsal” Thursday morning as the hospital continued to vaccinate hospital employees in Phase 1A.
Lawrence Carbonaro, senior director of operations at the hospital, said following the morning clinic, the staff met to discuss procedures a made some final adjustments.
When people check out from the North Conway clinic, they are scheduled for their second shot, either four weeks later for the Moderna or three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine.
Carbonaro said as they set up the clinic over the past two weeks, “We tweaked the process tremendously. We think both for the benefit of the patient and us. It just makes sense for you to leave with an appointment.”
Carbonaro said staff also worked to preregister every patient possible in the hospital’s EPIC electronic records system, making checking in for the vaccination quicker.
About 80 percent of the people receiving their shots on Thursday were preregistered on EPIC and ushered through what Carbonaro called “the fast lane” in about two minutes. Those who couldn’t be entered into the system, were sent to “the slow lane,” where check-in took about four minutes.
The vaccine comes in vials containing six doses that must be prepared on the day they are administered and then used within hours.
Hospital officials said they will not let any of their vaccine go to waste if people don’t show up for their appointment, and are working on a waiting list to get people in Phase 1A and 1B in if there are shots left over.
They already had requests from people showing up before the clinic, Carbonaro said, asking if they could get a shot if they waited to the end of the day and there was vaccine left over. Those people were turned away.
“We don’t want to do that,” said Mathisen. “We don’t want to waste any of this and we haven’t yet, but we still want it to go to people in 1A or 1B. The hospital still has employees in Phase 1A, including new employees and those who did not sign up initially for the vaccine but now want to, who need to be vaccinated.
Memorial is among several vaccination sites in Carroll County. Another is run by Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro.
Memorial expected to vaccinate 77 people on Thursday in a four-hour clinic.
At full efficiency and operating on an eight-hour day, officials said they could vaccinate as many as 240 people a day.
The clinic is only scheduled to be open on Thursdays and Fridays at this time due to limited supplies of vaccine, but as more vaccine becomes available, the hospital would open up more days.
