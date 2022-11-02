Stefanie Kistler, The New Hampshire

DURHAM — Home of the University of New Hampshire (UNH), the town of Durham, has been voted the second safest college town in America in a study evaluating FBI crime rates from the past year. SafeWise, an independent safety ranking organization, found that among all the colleges across America with a population of over 14,000, Durham is one of the best in terms of safety.

