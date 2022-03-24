OSSIPEE — The former Carroll County Nursing Home Annex could offer a wealth of opportunities for the region, said county commissioners and representatives of University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Service during a tour of the building last week.
Before that can happen, commissioners have to convince the Carroll County delegation, a group of 15 local state representatives, that the plan is sound.
The annex has been largely underused for over a decade. The building includes a commercial kitchen, a large meeting room, and former resident rooms that could be used for classrooms. The building is about 32,000 square feet and about a third of it is in use.
Commissioners and delegation members have debated what to do with the annex for a decade and much of the debate has been about money. The game changed last year because the county received $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and commissioners propose spending $4.3 million on the annex but the delegation has to approve the renovation plan. The county is also applying for grants as other funding sources.
“I’m confident that if the UNH the Cooperative Extension is ready and interested excited about coming in here and running programs here the delegation is going to get on board,” said Commissioner Mathew Plache (R-Wolfeboro), who said the $4.3 million should be enough money to cover the expense of all the renovations.
Kenneth J. La Valley, the dean and director of the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, said there would be high demand for extension service programs.
“Every time we have brought a professional development offering in the North Country, we fill immediately,” La Valley said.
“In Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties, there is a lot of availability, but as soon as you get up into Carroll, Grafton and Belknap, the opportunities are less accessible.”
The annex is located next to a farm on which blueberries and vegetables have been grown. At present, the building houses the wood pellet boilers, the nursing home’s laundry facility and some spaces are used for offices and storage.
The commissioners say they need some of the space for departments that are short of room in the administration building, such as the County Attorney’s Office.
However, there would still be plenty of space left over for the extension service which has a interest in the commercial kitchen and adjacent meeting room, which could be offered to community groups to use.
La Valley said the extension service could do a charette to get input from the community as to what people would like to see.
Extension Nutrition Connections Teacher Joy Gagnon suggested she could hold cooking classes in the kitchen. Her focus is teaching people how to make healthy lifestyle changes.
La Valley also said that the classroom spaces could be used to teach computer lessons. He said many people will need to retool their careers in the future.
La Valley told the Sun by email that by this year, “54 percent of all employees will require significant reskilling and upskilling. This is a global statistic from the World Economic Forum.”
Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) said Ossipee area residents would benefit from having educational classes at the county complex, which would be much easier for them to get to than Conway.
Tessari also said Carroll County Adult Education program could use the kitchen and classroom space as well. She added that many of the students in that program have an aversion to their local schools and would feel more comfortable in another environment.
“This isn’t connected to any negative memory for them,” said Tessari. “They are our workforce, they are the youth, they are the ones that will probably most likely be going into the skilled trades, and hospitality, which is what our economy is based off here in this county.”
Commissioners hoped a variety of community members could find the rehabbed building useful.
The building could also be made more energy efficient to make it cheaper to operate. If outside groups rent it, then that would create revenue for the county.
Attendees agreed to meet again in mid April and present to the delegation after more details are developed.
“I would like not to involve them until we are really prepared,” said Commissioners Chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) of the delegation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.