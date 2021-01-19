CONCORD — The United States Marshals Service announces the arrest of one of New Hampshire’s “Fugitives of the Week."
Jesse Daniel Davis, 38, was arrested early Tuesday morning after being found using the name Jesse Kimball at a Lewiston, Maine, hotel.
Davis had been wanted on a Strafford County Superior Court warrant for failing to appear on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (vehicle) that was issued on Dec. 30, 2020.
Davis had been featured on Jan. 6 as the “Fugitive of the Week,” which was aired on WTPL-FM, WMUR-TV, The Union Leader, The Nashua Telegraph, The Patch, Foster’s Daily Democrat, Manchester Information, the Manchester Ink Link, the Rochester Voice and prominently featured on the internet.
The “Fugitive of the Week” continues to be a very successful tool that has resulted in the location and arrest of numerous fugitives since its implementation in 2007. Additionally, the “Fugitive of the Week” was distributed statewide to all law enforcement officers in New Hampshire.
This arrest is a direct result of the multiple tips received this weekend pointing investigators to hotels on Lisbon Street in Lewiston, Maine.
Investigators from the U.S. Marshals-Maine Violent Offenders Task Force checked these hotels this morning and were able to locate Davis using the name Jesse Kimball. Davis was arrested inside his hotel room without further incident.
Davis was also found to have a bail violation warrant issued out of Oxford County, Maine.
Davis was booked at the Androscoggin County Jail as a fugitive from justice based on the Strafford County warrant and will be held pending his court appearance later today. Additionally, Davis will need to be seen in Oxford County, Maine, prior to his return to New Hampshire.
This arrest was made by several member agencies of the U.S. Marshals–Maine Violent Offender Task Force including, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department, and U.S Border Patrol, along with deputy US Marshals.
For more about the U.S. Marshals, go to usmarshals.gov.
