FRYEBURG, Maine — Two candidates who ran unopposed, were elected Fryeburg Water District Tuesday. One was re-elected; the other is new to the board.
Another election will be held in the near future because a longtime board member, Greg Huang-Dale, stepped down after moving away from Fryeburg.
Tuesday's election took place from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the American Legion hall on Bradley Street in Fryeburg.
Nora Schwarz, the board's secretary, sought re-election and was re-elected, and Tara Boshears Peirce, who chose not to run again.The filing period ended July 9.
Running successfully to replace Peirce seats was Sonia Leone, who graduated from Fryeburg Academy last year, and plans to pursue a degree in Anthropology driven climate studies at the University of Maine next fall after taking a gap year.
Chairman Tom Rebmann provided the Sun with the election results Wednesday morning. Schwarz received 31 votes, Sonia Leone, 30 and former trustee Nicke Sekera received one write-in vote.
"A landslide election!" quipped Rebmann in a text.
Asked for a post-election comment, Leone, 19, said, "I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to work towards cleaner water for Fryeburg. I hope to bring voices of the next generation to our local politics here in the valley. It is vital to involve ourselves to promise a bright future of sustainability. I can’t thank voters enough for providing me with this platform, I’m motivated to learn from local wisdom and push for water justice."
Schwarz said, "I am grateful to be elected to a three year term to continue my efforts to work with Fryeburg Water District residents, whether they use Town Water or have their own well, towards preserving the quality and ensuring the sustainability of our water. This should be prioritized as a community effort, we each should have input and the Fryeburg Water District Board, established by the Maine Legislature, offers that opportunity!"
The new board of trustees meet next Monday at the American Legion building on Bradley Street at 5:30 p.m. Rebmann said the new trustees will be sworn in and that he's likely to remain chair but that's not a certainty. The trustees on Monday will also discuss plans for another election to fill a seat created by the resignation of Greg Huang-Dale last month.
"We plan to educate the residents of the FWD to the benefits of community ownership of the water company," said Rebmann when asked what the trustees plans are for the coming year.
On its website, fryeburgwaterdistrict.org, the board describes the purpose of the trustees and its history this way:
"In 2005, the Water District was established by the Maine Legislature and amended its charter two years later allowing the public to “acquire property and franchises of the Fryeburg Water Company.”
"The district was determined to be the service area, within Fryeburg village, where public water service was available. The boundaries of the district are different from the boundaries of the town of Fryeburg, which is much larger than the range of the public water system.
"Everyone living within the district boundaries, whether they receive water from the public utility or from a private well, are considered residents. And all district residents by law are eligible to vote for the Water District Board of Trustees.
"As elected public servants, the FWD trustees are beholden directly to the electorate and welcome public input on decisions regarding the safety and security of our local drinking water. Though the private Fryeburg Water Co. owns the sources and delivery system, the district is in place when the opportunity for public ownership arises."
Rebmann said community ownership would be a "long process."
Huang-Dale had been on the water district's board of trustees since 2014 and spent several years as its chairman.
"I’m stepping down this year, but I want to invite new members and encourage the growth of public interest in community ownership of utilities," said Huang-Dale.
"Water resource conservation has a long history in our area, and the Fryeburg Water District has a great opportunity to owner and manage water for the benefit to our community."
Huang-Dale's term would have expired in 2023. But the English as a Second Language teacher at Fryeburg Academy served a sabbatical year in Taiwan starting last October, and when they returned, the family found they had nowhere to live.
"Our expectation was that we would return to a residence in Fryeburg and I would return to my teaching job at the academy," he said in an email to the Sun. "We returned in July of this year but were unable to find housing in town."
They ended up moving into his mother in-law's farmhouse in Sweden, Maine.
Schwarz on Saturday said that the election couldn't fill Huang-Dale's former seat because ballots were printed Aug. 6 and Huang-Dale resigned Aug. 16.
"Since Greg resigned, the FWD will have to have another election of one trustee, meaning that the FWD will have to begin the process to replace him from scratch," said Schwarz.
In order to have their name on the ballot, candidates need to have nomination papers with at least 25 signatures of confirmed Fryeburg voters who are residents of the Fryeburg Water District.
Other member of the water board of trustees is treasurer Steven Anthony (2023).
According to Huang-Dale, the Fryeburg Water Co. serves 737 customers in Fryeburg; 67 customers in East Conway; and bulk processor Poland Spring. It is privately owned by shareholders, 70 percent of whom no longer live in Fryeburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.