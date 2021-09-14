CONWAY — With eight days of school in the book, SAU 9 appears on pace to easily surpass the 132 positive cases of COVID-19 between its seven schools last year. The SAU didn’t get its first case of the virus until Oct. 7 in 2020.
As of Friday, there were 12 active cases in SAU 9, which covers Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Pine Tree Elementary, Conway Elementary and John H. Fuller Elementary, all in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett Elementary in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar School.
In SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, there were five active cases as of Friday.
There were seven active cases at Kennett High; four at Conway El.; four at the Brett School; and one each at Kennett Middle and Madison Elementary.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kennett Middle reported its second positive case of the virus.
“Any case is higher than I like to see,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone returning from a superintendent’s meeting at the state Department of Education with Commissioner Frank Edelblut on Friday. “Watching the trends, seeing the numbers increase around the state and knowing we’re dealing with a stronger (Delta) variant, it’s not a surprise to me.”
He added: “What we are seeing is if a member of the family gets it, families are impacted a little not more. We have cases of multiple family members, and it appears most cases are from outside the school, and not in-school transmission. We’re dealing with a deeper level of the virus.”
SAU 19 Superintendent Dr. Michael Whaland, who attended the same superintendent’s meeting, agreed with Richard.
“We’re keeping a close eye on things and are ready to pivot when we need to,” he said.
Schools in SAU 9 opened the year with a mask requirement indoors due to a high transmission rate within Carroll County. The 13-page re-entry plan on the SAU 9 website (tinyurl.com/265hev52) uses a color chart for operating conditions. Green is “minimal indicators of concern. Limited or no restrictions on school operations.” Yellow is ”some indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.” Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
In the green operating conditions, masks will be optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks will be required at all times.
The Brett School also started the year in masks indoors, while Freedom and Madison students are only required to wear masks on school buses and when they can not adequately social distance 3-6 feet.
The Centers for Disease Control on July 27 came out with a recommendation that everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear masks in school.
Last year, there were 132 positive cases of COVID between the seven SAU 9 schools, which led to 1,238 incidents where they had to go remote due to quarantine or isolation. This did not include entire schools having to transition to remote learning due to staffing shortages.
There were four instances in which an entire school had to go remote for a few days at a time. Kennett Middle School went remote twice, while Kennett High and Josiah Bartlett each went remote once.
This year, following state Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, kids don't have to quarantine, except if you’re positive.
“We knew in that environment, it was going to be a big game-changer compared to last year when we started the year and we (quarantined an) entire cohorts or entire classes,” said Richard.
Richard estimated had the district been under last year’s quarantine guidelines, there could “easily be 100” students and staff in quarantine now.
“In my conferences with the state offices is you won't see classes go out necessarily until you see a cluster, which is three or more within a small group,” he said.
Richard added: “I think there’s more flexibility this year for students and staff because we wanted to offer fewer restrictions and more movement within the buildings. On a positive note, the feedback we’ve gotten has been well-received. We only had two transitions last year and virtual classes. Now, kids are able to move around more and have access to the cafeteria.”
Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini, who is currently a COVID tester at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, stressed the importance of the community being vigilant through the pandemic.
“We had a set up last year and a backup plan for remote learning, but all the while we were trying to stay face-to-face in our schools because we know that’s what’s best for kids,” he said by phone on Friday. “The goal this year is the same, to keep kids safe and to stay face-to-face in the schools. People have got to step up their games a little to help keep us there.”
“The focus first and foremost is keeping kids safe in our schools,” Richard said. “I think we can all agree that’s the No. 1 priority.”
School districts across the Granite State are already revisiting their COVID policies with cases popping up far more frequently than this time last year.
According to WMUR (Channel 9), on Thursday, “In Bedford, where no masks or physical distancing are required, two COVID-19 clusters were reported at one elementary school, and 11 cases were reported at another school, Memorial Elementary. Superintendent Mark Fournier said masks are now required at that school until Sept. 17.”
Also, according to WMUR, “in the Hillsboro-Deering district, which returned to masks starting (Wednesday), the superintendent there said the move was made in response to several cases across the district.”
