CONWAY — There were no frozen turkeys or food donations, due to coronavirus concerns, but the 19th annual Vaughan Community Food Drive was deemed by organizers as a fundraising success for five local food pantries.
Held Wednesday outside the First Church of Christ, Congregational from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., the event raised $23,255, according to Greg Frizzell, owner/general manager of Mt. Washington Radio Group, presenter of the event.
That total does not include online donations that are still coming in, said WMWV disc jockey Roy Prescott.
Checks may still be made out to Vaughan Community Service.
“This is just incredible — we are so grateful to this community for coming out to show their support and to help the community,” said Frizzell on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Drive-Time” program Wednesday evening, as the fund-raising drive was winding down.
He was accompanied by Jennifer Perkins, administrator of the Vaughan Food Pantry. She said that the Vaughan will be able to double the buying power of the donations at the new Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, a program of Catholic Charities NH.
“Once again, this community has come out in support. I can’t thank everyone enough,” said Perkins.
In addition to Vaughan, whose new food pantry opened Oct. 1, and which serves as the food pantry for the town of Conway and operates Tuesdays and Thursdays, the food drive will benefit the Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry, Madison Food Pantry, Conway Congregational (Brown Church) Food Pantry, Freedom Food Pantry and Effingham Food Pantry.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Frizzell explained that this year’s food drive did not accept food donations, including frozen turkeys, the latter of which in the past have been a driving force at the food drives, spawning competition from local businesses to see which could donate the most.
Last year’s food drive resulted in 344 frozen turkeys being donated, along with $8,194 in cash.
Without frozen turkeys this year, Frizzell said it was definitely a lot easier on volunteers’ backs to accept cash and check donations from participants.
He said the turnout was steady, as he and station staffers Shannon Houde and Gino Devaney manned the foyer of the church Wednesday to do live broadcasts on Magic 104 and WMWV where Roy Prescott and Clay Groves were manning the mics back at the station at Settlers Green.
“It’s been a fabulous day on our 19th annual Mt. Washington Radio Vaughan Food Drive. I want to thank all of the sponsors who have been with us every hour today, and the community. It’s been a fantastic day – I can’t believe how generous our community is. We all know how hard the community s being hit by COVID. We’re doing a food drive – without the food! We had thought of not doing it this year due to the pandemic, but then we realized how much it was needed.”
“The food pantries that are receiving this money have accounts at the New Hampshire Food Bank (a program of Catholic Charities NH of Manchester),” said Perkins.
“So,” she added, “that money allows us to extend every dollar by a dollar if not more at the Food Bank. It allows us so much more purchasing power.”
Frizzell is credited with creating the first Vaughan food drive with then Vaughan administrator Sara Bechtold when he and his father Ron Frizzell purchased the local radio stations 19 years ago.
“I had worked on other food drives when working at other radio stations in the Portland area so I felt that this was a way to do something on our own. The station had had a turkey draw giveaway program of something like 30 frozen turkeys but this was a way to have even greater impact,” said Frizzell.
Donations may be mailed directly to Vaughan Community Service, P.O. Box 401, North Conway 03860.
