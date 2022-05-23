CONWAY — After two years of dealing with hurdles brought on by the pandemic as well as the Main Street project, officials at Conway Parks and Rec were thrilled to announce that the Independence Day Parade will take its original route through Conway Village this Fourth of July.
In addition, a full slate of festivities will return to North Conway’s Schouler Park, with live entertainment, vendors and a fireworks extravaganza to close out the day.
New this year, the parade has a sponsor — White Mountain Oil & Propane — and cash prizes will be awarded for the top two floats and top antique vehicle.
In 2020, Conway suspended all of its Fourth of July festivities.
In 2021, the parade route was shortened due to road construction and went only from Hillside Avenue down Washington Street to the four-way traffic lights, then turned east to the Irving Gas Station and ended at Conway Marketplace.
“We’re back to the old route this year,” Todd Gallagher, assistant Conway Parks and Rec director, told the Sun in a May 19 interview. “We’ll start on Hillside Avenue, down Washington Street onto Main Street.”
The parade will then head west and circle behind Kennett Middle School onto Olympia Lane.
“We’re going to do that because we’ve got a new addition of a parade sponsor for prizes. We’ll set up a viewing stage for the judges,” Gallagher said.
He added: “We’re very excited to have White Mountain Oil on board. We approached them, and they loved the idea. We’re going to do cash prizes for the best-decorated float — first and second place and the best antique car.”
Gallagher said he and the new recreation director, Mike Lane, had been talking about how to get a big participation in the parade this year.
“It’s Mike’s first time in charge; we wanted to send a message that we’re back and we’re back big. We thought that maybe if we offered a prize we might be able to attract businesses or maybe even a restaurant to put a float in. Maybe the Cal Ripken teams will want to go above and beyond,” he said.
“We want this to be a parade for everyone and a day to celebrate and remember. It’s been more than two years since we’ve really been able to celebrate,” noted Gallagher.
“We’re going to have three judges, and they’re going to sit on the front part of the end of the walkway to the rec building where we’ll have some kind of viewing stand for them.
“We hope that one of the judges will be from White Mountain Oil,” he added.
The top float will receive $300, the runner-up gets $200, and the top antique car will receive $100.
The parade is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
Then at 4:15 p.m., activities will shift to North Conway, where the Tina Titzer Act One Dance Company will take to the Schouler Park entertainment stage, followed at 5:30 p.m. by music from Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes.
At 7:30 p.m., the Riley Parkhurst Project will lead into the the fireworks show by Atlas Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
“We’ll have five or six vendors on hand with cotton candy, apple crisp, pretzels and hot dogs,” Gallagher. “These vendors have all been with us before — pre-pandemic — and we’re happy to have them back.”
He added: “We’re going to have a great celebration and we hope everyone will come out and join us.”
Applications to be in the parade are available at conwayrec.com.Those with questions should call (603) 901-1139.
