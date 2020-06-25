CONWAY — Selectmen Tuesday decided to investigate possible liability issues with opening the basketball courts at Davis Park. They will talk about it again in July.
On March 31, the board ordered the basketball hoops taken down and that the tennis nets not be raised in Davis Park until the coronavirus pandemic had subsided.
There are two basketball courts and three tennis courts at the park by the Saco River Bridge in Conway Village.
Following the advice of Conway Parks and Rec Director John Eastman, selectmen agreed that the nets and hoops had to be removed from Davis Park because sports enthusiasts apparently were not maintaining the recommended social distancing of 6 feet.
However, selectmen said the tennis nets could be put back up on May 19.
Selectmen thought about also putting the basketball nets back up at that meeting but decided against it.
On Tuesday, Town Manager Tom Holmes Eastman said that members of the public have expressed interest in having the basketball courts reopened.
Eastman told selectmen that the New Hampshire Parks and Recreation Association is suggesting that courts could reopen under several conditions, including posting signs about COVID-19, monitoring social distancing requirements, cleaning restrooms and installing hand sanitizing stations.
The state is letting local governments decide about basketball. Many municipalities are opening up their courts.
“We certainly can’t monitor Davis Park, we can’t clean the surfaces,” Eastman said. “I think it would be great to have it open so that you could go there and shoot with a friend and keep apart. But what I think’s going to happen is, you’re going to drive by there, you’re gonna see five-on-five games going on.”
Eastman confirmed for Selectman Steve Porter that the North Conway Recreation basketball hoops are still up and people are using them.
Selectmen had differing opinions.
“In basketball, you’ve got a contact, you’re trying to block the person out, you’re trying to block them out for a rebound,” said Chairman David Weathers. “You’re banging on people, and there’s going to be contact with basketball. I love this sport, I’ve played it for years.”
Porter had another point of view.
“I know a lot of people that live up here will use their own common sense,” Porter said. “So I’m going to make a motion that we go ahead and open up the basketball courts with sign posted to practice social distancing and that allows some people to get out and get some exercise that they want.”
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said he would be in favor of opening the courts with some “stern signage.”
Selectman Mary Seavey was against putting the hoops back, but Selectman John Colbath, who suggested herd immunity could be the best way to deal with the virus, raised the issue of liability.
“It’s town property, we’re liable for the actions of people on it, and it specifically says monitoring,” said Colbath. “We’re not going to provide monitoring that we’re putting ourselves in jeopardy.”
But Thibodeau said he didn’t see opening the basketball courts as creating any more liability than opening the town’s beaches which are crowded.
After the discussion, Porter withdrew his motion and the board unanimously decided to wait two weeks while the gather information about liability. The selectmen meet next on July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.