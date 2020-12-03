CONWAY — Proposed short-term rental regulations probably need to be strengthened to protect homeowners if they are to pass at the polls next spring, a planning board member told selectmen Tuesday.
There are perhaps 600 short-term rentals in Conway. Some say the rentals are good for the economy while others claim they are ruining their neighborhoods.
Last year, selectmen decided the rentals were not permissible in the residential zone but held off enforcing that ban until new regulations could be put in place. An ad hoc committee was formed to come up with regulations that either the selectmen or the planning board can bring forward to the April 2021 town meeting.
Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon led the committee, which also included rental abutters Ray Shakir, Kris Cluff and Tom Reed; rental operator Scott Kudrick; Realtor Greydon Turner; Selectman Carl Thibodeau; and Planning Board selectmen’s representative Steve Porter. Town Manager Tom Holmes and Town Planner Tom Irving were non-voting members.
On Nov. 10, Solomon presented selectmen with a 16-page report that was the culmination of 14 meetings from June to November.
The committee drafted proposed regulations and corresponding warrant articles. Selectmen need to have voters in April approve the articles so that selectmen would have permission to regulate short-term rentals, the cost of which would be offset by license fees. The planning board will have the ability to recommend some of the articles or not. The planning board told the selectmen they wanted to know what regulations the selectmen would implement prior to making their recommendations.
Selectmen on Tuesday adopted a set of definitions to be used in proposed short-term rental ordinances, that license be required for short-term rentals, requirements for a short-term rental application and regulations describing a short-term rental license.
Town officials fear that if residents refuse to approve the articles, the town will have to enforce its existing zoning regulations and that will lead to costly and protracted court battles with short-term rental owners.
Conway Planning Board member Earl Sires stopped in to the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday. Sires is the son of former town manager Earl Sires III.
“Personally, I think this is a really good package,” said Sires. “But I do think you are right to be concerned about whether or not it's going to pass I'm sure that's on everybody's mind.”
He added that fellow planning board member Ray Shakir had a lot of concerns about it. Shakir is an outspoken critic of short-term rentals and expressed frustration to selectmen about them in August of last year, and that eventually led the selectmen to where they are now.
Sires explained that Shakir wanted more protections for abutters.
“I did have a couple thoughts on how things could be amended potentially to make it a little bit better for better protection and also to address the affordability side of it, which I know some people believe there is an impact some people don't, but in my opinion there is an impact from short-term rentals on housing affordability,” said Sires.
First, Sires said that selectmen should look at putting a limit on the number of short-term licenses available in the town and they could put the cap at a number that’s higher than the number of short-term rentals available now.
“That wouldn't mean revoking licenses from anybody who's doing it now,” said Sires. “But it would be an assurance to the voters that it's not going to grow, you know, beyond a certain level, it's going to essentially, have a hard cap on the number of licenses that the town can issue.”
The Sun told Shakir by email that Sires mentioned that he (Shakir) thought the proposed regulations needed to be stronger.
“In my view, full time people are continuously becoming aware of the many problems generated and inconveniences associated with transients 'invading' their once quiet residential neighborhoods — in complete violation of residential zoning regulations,” said Shakir. “This despite the undeniable advantages to the local economy. Of course, that's exactly what makes the situation so controversial and difficult to deal with.”
Secondly, Sires thought that rental owners ought to provide abutters with their contact information or that of their agent and also explain that they will be renting their property short-term and what the regulations are. Sires said he lives next to a short-term rental that’s operated responsibly. However, issues still arise.
“If nobody's going to be there for several weeks, it's, you know, a good thing to be able to alert the person who's responsible for managing the property, what's going on,” said Sires. “ And just as an example, when we had the windstorm, I think it was last week, some trees fell over into the driveway where they're jutting out into the road. And it was unknown to me the next time that somebody would be arriving at the property.”
Weathers said the regulations have a requirement that the name of the owner/agent has to be available on site within a half-hour if requested by the town or emergency services.
Holmes added there would be a posting on the short-term rental unit itself that identifies the owner/agent and their phone contact numbers. The town may also hire a company to monitor compliance and if so, that same contact information would also be available online.
If the town doesn’t hire a compliance company, that information could also be placed on the town website, said Holmes in response to a question from Selectman Mary Carey Seavey.
Turner spoke after Sires. Turner said a compliance company offers the option to automatically notify every abutter with a letter.
Turner also advised against adding a cap to the regulations being developed at this time.
“We’re making a lot of changes without any idea of what those effects are going to be yet, the way we're going about this, we're encouraging the selectmen will have control to make changes,” said Turner. “And if we get into this and realize caps need to be done, the selectmen can then make those decisions.”
