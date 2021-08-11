CONWAY — Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes has long been known to friends and family as a Beatles fan and (Grateful) Dead head.
Add Ted Nugent to that list of rock stars.
Yes, the heavy metal “Cat Scratch Fever” conservative rock star. That Ted Nugent.
And to quote from the Beatles’ “Baby You Can Drive My Car,” that’s just what Holmes got to do for Nugent, his wife and another couple, driving their party from the Bethel Inn three Thursdays ago to FOX News TV host Tucker Carlson’s fishing cabins in Maine.
It all came about Melanie Fresco, who serves as general manager of the Saco River Inn in Fryeburg, Maine, and also owns a local ride-for-hire van service, White Mountain Shuttle, called her friend, Holmes.
“Melanie needed a driver to go up to Bethel to drive Ted, his wife and another couple to a fishing camp somewhere north of there and asked me, and I said sure,” Holmes told the Sun this week.
"I had vacation time and personal days, so I called (town engineer) Paul DegliAngeli and Krista (Day, executive secretary) to say I wasn't coming in the next day and they wouldn't believe why!"
On July 29, Holmes drove the van an hour north from Fryeburg to the Bethel Inn, and introduced himself to Nugent and his wife as well as the couple they were traveling with.
“He couldn’t have been nicer,” said Holmes.
“When I first pulled up to the inn, he helped me with the baggage and then jumped into the front seat to have more leg room. I told him that this was my first gig as a chauffeur and when I told him that my regular gig was town manager of Conway, N.H., he thought that was really cool,” said Holmes.
He said Nugent asked him, "Hey man, what can you hunt year-round around here?"
"I said ‘I don’t know — I don’t hunt; I’m a fly fisherman.’ We were talking like old friends in minutes even though my adrenaline was way up. All I could think was I didn’t want to kill Ted Nugent on my first day on the job," laughed Holmes.
They drove about an hour north before pulling over and asking for directions from a man sitting in a pickup truck to the fishing retreat at the address supplied by Nugent.
“The guy in the truck asked us who owned the camp we were trying to find," Holmes said. "I didn’t know and turned to Ted and asked him, and he kind of sheepishly said, ’Tucker Carlson?’
"I thought he was pulling my leg, you know, but the guy said, ‘Oh yeah — just go over that stream and that road and drive up to that gate.’ We got in there and found the gorgeous remote cabins. And the next thing you know, Tucker Carlson’s face is in the window of the van on Ted’s side, saying, ’Hey Ted, thanks for coming!’” Holmes related.
He said there were other people at the camp, and the Nugents and the other couple joined them at Carlson’s skeet shooting range.
Holmes waited about an hour at the van while the group went into the woods for their sport.
When they returned to the vehicle, Carlson came over to Holmes and thanked him for “bringing everyone up.”
“Ted was nearby and told Tucker to ask what I did for a living. When I told him I was the town manager for Conway, he said, ‘Oh really? Man, I did a lot of underage drinking in that town!’”
Holmes said Carlson has a studio in the area that allows him to tape his FOX show, "FOX Nation," remotely.
"I was told that Tucker had hosted Ted on the show, and then they went to dinner and he invited Ted to come up to his fishing camp from Bethel, so that's how it all came to be," said Holmes. "I have never seen the show, so I don't know if it has aired or not."
They said their goodbyes to Carlson and then Holmes drove the Nugents and the other couple to the airport in Lewiston, Maine.
“Their flight was at noon, and I told Ted that I checked the GPS and there was no way I could make up that time, and he said, ‘Oh, call the pilot and tell him we’re going to be late — tell him 12:30, and to make some sandwiches and make sure there was coffee on board,’” Holmes laughed.
“So we’re driving, and we see a deer, and he asked me, ‘What do you hunt?’ and I told him again I didn’t hunt; he asked if we had grouse, and I told him I think we call them ‘partridge.’ He asked what kind of accent is that, ‘PAHR-tridge,’ and I told him I grew up in Massachusetts, and he laughed and said, ‘Geesh. Y’all came over from England and your accent got worse!’”
At the airport, Nugent gladly agreed to Holmes’ request to have a photo taken of the two of them together after Holmes had asked Nugent’s friends if they thought it would be OK.
“He said of course!” said Holmes.
“He is the most down-to-earth celebrity I’ve ever met. I shook his hand and told him that, and he said, ‘Aw, I’m just a sh*tkicker,’ and got on the plane.”
