CONWAY — Paul DegliAngeli, who has worn a number of hats at Conway Town Hall over the years, has now been formally recognized for his leadership skills with the title of deputy town manager.
DegliAngeli, 62, started with the town in the fall of 1991 as public works director/town engineer. The public works director position was offloaded to Andrew Smith about two years ago. As of Oct. 1, he became deputy town manager.
DegliAngeli was hired under town manager Jim Somerville.
After Somerville left, DegliAngeli filled in as town manager for about seven months until Earl Sires was hired in 2004. For years, DegliAngeli was Sires’ backup, and when Sires retired, he also became the backup for Sires’ successor Tom Holmes, who retired last year.
DegliAngeli has also served as interim planner a few times.
Last year, when staff and selectmen were discussing an expanded building department that could regulate short-term rentals, Eastman suggested a reorganization where zoning, planning and building could all report to a deputy town manager.
In a joint interview with DegliAngeli on Jan. 6, Eastman said: “When it comes time to evaluating, planning and building, which is tied in so tightly, with engineering, I thought it was appropriate for him (DegliAngeli) to supervise programs that directly related to his everyday job.”
Selectmen agreed the plan made sense, especially given that DegliAngeli has his retirement on the horizon and there will be a need to train the next town engineer.
The plan is to budget for a town engineer in 2024.
Eastman said the town is getting too big and complex to be managed well by one person and DegliAngeli has a lot of strengths when it comes to engineering planning and building.
“Change is the only thing that’s constant,” said DegliAngeli. “The rate of change in the last five years far outpaces any period prior to that. And not just in Conway but in the world, right? We got busy through growth and with the rate of change, it seemed like this was the time to finally do this.”
Recent projects that DegliAngeli helped usher in include the new Market Basket set to open in June; the Rec path nearing completion; and the state-run Main Street Project in Conway Village.
DegliAngeli also said he’s the liaison between the town and state in terms of the defunct Conway bypass land liquidation issues.
He said town staff has to make day-to-day important decisions and there needs to be a backup for the town manager, who could be away from work for any number of reasons.
DegliAngeli’s new title comes with a 6.5 percent raise. His total salary is now just under $138,000, topping Eastman’s salary; the town’s former parks and recreation director makes $124,000 a year.
DegliAngeli said his day starts at 6:30 a.m. at a construction site and may go on until the end of a board meeting, which could go long into the night.
One key difference with his former duties, he said, is that he’s now responsible for personnel issues and employee evaluations for the departments he supervises.
Eastman, who has also been with the town for about 30 years noted that, in his previous job as recreation director he reported to DegliAngeli.
Eastman said when he took the town manager position, one question he had was if DegliAngeli would still be willing to fill in.
“I needed to know officially, if Paul was still interested under my watch,” said Eastman, adding that he said his “feelings wouldn’t be hurt” if DegliAngeli said no.
DegliAngeli said after Sires left, the selectmen repeatedly asked if he wanted to be town manager and DegliAngeli insisted that he didn’t because his skill set covers public works, planning and engineering.
“I have a role to play in this building,” said DegliAngeli. “The town is better off if I’m doing what I’m doing.”
When it comes to making big decisions like whether to move forward with a paid parking program, that is left to selectmen, said DegliAngeli, adding that his role is to give the board unbiased information.
“I have said for years, I’m staff. I have no opinion,” said DegliAngeli. “That’s part of who I am as an engineer. I’m from the Vulcan side of Sicily.” As he said that, DegliAngeli flashed the split-finger Vulcan sign from “Star Trek” made famous by actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Mr. Spock.
DegliAngeli’s promotion, which happened Oct, 1, was mentioned at recent selectmen and budget committee meetings but without much fanfare. Eastman said his new job “is really nothing that he hasn’t already been doing.”
DegliAngeli quipped, “I know we should have had a ticker-tape parade and all of that.”
DegliAngeli said he plans to retire in 2025. If hired soon, a new town engineer could work under DegliAngeli’s wing for a year and a half.
“It’s going to take that long to bring someone up on our municipal engineering and all the infrastructure that we have,” said Eastman.
