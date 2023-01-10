john and paul

Conway Town Manager John Eastman (right) is seen with Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli outside town hall prior to the Tuesday selectmen’s meeting. Eastman said DegliAngeli’s promotion to deputy town manager was long overdue. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Paul DegliAngeli, who has worn a number of hats at Conway Town Hall over the years, has now been formally recognized for his leadership skills with the title of deputy town manager.

DegliAngeli, 62, started with the town in the fall of 1991 as public works director/town engineer. The public works director position was offloaded to Andrew Smith about two years ago. As of Oct. 1, he became deputy town manager.

