kenney

Jay Broccolo, director of weather operations for Mount Washington Observatory, shows 1930s- era weather books to Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield). (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

SARGENT’S PURCHASE — Checking out meteorological instruments and climbing ladders to the top of the observation deck at the very summit of the highest peak in the Northeast, Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s five-member Executive Council got a chance to tour the Mount Washington Observatory this week.

The non-profit holds a treasure trove of meteorological data going back 90 years and uses space in the state’s Sherman Adams Building in Mount Washington State Park.

