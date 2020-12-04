CONWAY — A Conway man and the Bedford-based company he works for recently donated time and materials to make the Ham Ice Arena’s dehumidifier run more efficiently.
Master sheet metal mechanic Steve O’Brien of Conway works for M&M Construction Services of Bedford.
About a month ago, his 9-year-old daughter Brooklyn was taking part in a dance recital at nearby Creative Sole Dance Studio. He and other attendees parked near the Ham. While there, he noticed that the arena's dehumidifier ducts that go from the building were smaller than they ought to be.
Two round ducts on top of the unit carried the dehumidified air back into the building were 12 and 14 inches, he said.
"It wasn't getting the right airflow," said O'Brien of the dehumidifier. "It was getting a quarter of what it should have been."
He asked his boss, George Culotta, if they could address the situation. According to O'Brien, Culotta agreed to pay for the project and O'Brien won't be charging the non-profit ice arena for his labor. Normally, he said, it would be a two-person job.
O'Brien said he replaced the smaller ducts with a single 30-by-30-inch square duct that better matches the dehumidifier. This duct leads into existing 26-by-26-inch ducts.
O'Brien also expanded a 26-by-46-inch duct that draws air from the building into the dehumidifier to one that’s 40 by 16 inches.
O'Brien started the work Nov. 21 and returned on Nov. 25 to wrap things up.
The duct work normally would run about $4,000.
Reached Monday, Culotta said, "We're happy to help." He noted that one major benefit of the project is the Ham will save on its energy bills and the building will be more comfortable.
O'Brien said M&M has had a good year and they wanted to give back. For example, he said they built a Golden Corral in Manchester and completed a couple of Five Guys burger restaurants recently in North Andover, Mass,, and are working on another in Warwick, RI.
"We are really busy right now," he said.
Ham Arena General Manager Dave Woodbury confirmed that O'Brien contacted the Ham about the duct work.
The upgrade, said Woodbury, means the dehumidifier can remove more humidity in a shorter amount of time. The former ductwork was installed about a year and a half ago when the Ham got a new $50,000 dehumidifier to replace one that was decades old and constantly breaking down.
"When he called the rink, I said, 'Sure, let's go back there and explain it to me,' and we stood out back and he showed me what he thought might be an issue," said Woodbury.
"He said, 'My company has decided to donate materials, and I'll donate my time' and he asked me if we wanted them do do that. I said, 'Sure, sounds good to me,'" Woodbury recalled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.