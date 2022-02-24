FREEDOM — Three people are running for two planning board seats in Freedom: incumbent Anne Cunningham, Linda Mailhot and Brian Taylor. Board member Pamela Keith chose not to run again.
The election will take place March 8 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Freedom Elementary School.
Anne Cunningham
I have served on the planning board for the last 15 years, and as chair for the last 14.
The mission of the planning board is to promote the health, safety and general welfare of the inhabitants of Freedom — the common good. For the last 15 years, the board (not just me!) has updated the Master Plan and made improvements to the zoning ordinance. Some of these improvements are proposed by the zoning board of adjustment and the zoning officer who use the ordinance every day. Some respond to changes in state law or trends that need to be addressed because they affect the common good (short-term rentals). In all cases, the board (and I) focus on making decisions that serve the community and make it possible for property owners to use their property.
I am running for another term to finish some work that will benefit Freedom. The two major goals of the Master Plan are “to protect
Freedom’s natural resources” and “to have a mix of ages and families in Freedom.” The first one is continuing with much town support. The second is more challenging. Current zoning offers few housing options for affordable homes or rental housing, making it difficult for seniors who’ve spent years here to stay and for young families to settle here. I would use another term to find ways to address this challenge.
Secondly, I would work with the board to finish the capital improvement program (CIP) that flows from the master plan. This plan lays out 10 years of capital needs and will give the board of selectmen financial information they need for long-term planning. The selectmen have managed the tax rate well and the CIP will be another tool. I have lived in Freedom for 21 years. In 2002, I retired from my career as a management consultant. Although officially “retired,” I’ve volunteered in many ways: Library trustee, Friends of the Library treasurer, trustee of the trust funds (two terms), Old Home Week Committee secretary. Each of these roles has given me an opportunity to offer skills from my career to support Freedom.
I love Freedom. It is a wonderful and incredibly special community. I’ve worked hard in my years on the board. I am grateful to have had the chance to serve. I ask you to vote for me for planning board to allow me to continue that service.
Linda Mailhot
My husband and I recently moved from Old Orchard Beach, Maine, to Freedom after visiting this bucolic town. We both fell in love with the rural character and charm of Freedom. Freedom is unique in that it has managed to retain both its historic and rural character while being surrounded by an influx of seasonal visitors.
I have always volunteered in my community and I am committed to doing the same in Freedom. My past planning experience includes the planning board, where I served as chair for the last six years, as well as the ordinance review committee. I have also served on the ballpark commission and the town council. I have been a long-standing member of the Lions Club and have served on the board of various non-profit organizations. I enjoy learning new things, and I have recently become a certified specialist of wine.
While planning in a town like Old Orchard Beach presents different challenges, the planning process is the same. It must be logical, efficient, and effective utilizing the master plan, zoning ordinance, site plan review regulations and subdivision regulations. I see serving on the planning board in Freedom as playing a pivotal role in finding a careful balance between preserving both our pristine natural resources and quiet residential character while allowing property owners to make use of their land. Communities face challenges today including the proper mixture of housing for residents and potential residents, as well as maintaining a range of ages in the population. Freedom is no exception to these challenges.
My colleagues have said I possess the ability to stay impartial and focused on the topic at hand. I am detail-oriented and always respectful and professional. I have been warmly welcomed by all I have met since moving to Freedom, and I hope that the other residents find me worthy of election to the planning board.
Brian Taylor
The first 18 years of my life were spent here, enjoying the outdoors and naturally attending school. Upon graduating from Kennett and joining the U.S. Army, I embarked on one of the many options life had to offer. In research for a graduate paper on the book and movie “A Civil Action” about cancer clusters caused by drinking water in Woburn, Mass., my perspective and outlook on life shifted. An everyday activity many took for granted had a negative impact and showed me that everyone’s actions impact others socially and physically. Having enjoyed my youth hunting and fishing, I want to see my children, grandchildren and all residents of Freedom enjoy the natural pleasures I had the good fortune to experience. Upon returning to the area on a full-time basis 10 years ago, I found the population quadrupled, and many issues had as well.
We have a responsibility to make better the issues of employment, transportation, waste disposal, housing, protection of natural resources, among others, and I hope to be elected to do so.
Freedom’s master plan is spot on with the identification of concerns of both year-round and seasonal residents and the recommendations they have proposed. This plan, along with the events of the past two years, presents a growth challenge not experienced since the late 20th century, that I am prepared to handle.
My desire is to use my diversified work experience in conjunction with my current involvement in Freedom to support the best interests of our town. My career experience, time traveling internationally for a major company, serving as a board member for Special Olympics Connecticut, and assisting a visiting nurse association along with my volunteer time in a local conservation group, church and a lake association here give me a unique perspective to serve on the Freedom Planning Board.
As a three-decade local property owner and resident, I pledge to protect our town to the best of my ability.
