CONWAY — Two men and a woman have been charged in connection to the fatal overdose of a Conway woman in January.
On Jan. 30, Ashlie Hersom, 34, of Conway was pronounced dead at a home on Pequawket Drive in Conway Village. Investigators said the cause of death was acute fentanyl poisoning.
Conway police say as a result of 2 1/2-month-long investigation, Timothy A. Wiggin, 42, of Conway; Jillian Duggan, 32, of Concord; and Larry Moody, 32, of Bartlett were arrested.
Charges against Wiggin were death resulting from felony sale of a controlled drug and felony possession of a controlled drug. Wiggin was arraigned in Carroll County Superior Court on April 5 and was held on preventative detention.
Duggan was arrested in Freeport, Maine, on April 9 on the open warrant and was charged with death resulting from felony sale of a controlled drug. She waived extradition and was transported to the Carroll County House of Corrections.
Duggan was arraigned last Friday morning and was held on preventative detention.
Moody was located in Lewiston, Maine, on April 12 and was arrested on the open warrant by the Lewiston police. Moody was also charged with death resulting from felony sale of a controlled drug as well as falsifying physical evidence.
Moody waived extradition and was being held at the Androscoggin County Jail awaiting transport to Carroll County for arraignment.
The case against the trio was outlined in a 25-page probable cause statement submitted by Conway Police Detective Robert Theberge, who wrote that a 911 call reporting a drug overdose came in from the Pequawket Drive residence at about 11:38 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 30, a Sunday.
“Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, the female was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Theberge.
Surrounding Hersom’s body were a small baggy of drugs, multiple needles, drug kits and pipes, Theberge said.
Police also located a phone with a fingerprint lock plugged into a charger near Hersom’s body. After getting the OK to move the body, Theberge and Conway Fire personnel used Hersom’s fingerprint to unlock the phone.
After unlocking the phone, police found a series of messages between Hersom and Moody (her boyfriend), Duggan and Wiggin.
Readers may remember Moody’s name from his arrest last October for allegedly breaking into the Red Parka Pub in Glen and attempting to crack the safe.
Hersom’s Facebook page dentified her as a former prep cook at the Red Parka.
According to Hersom’s obituary, she had two children: a daughter, Araya Drew, and a son, Scylys Moody.
Theberge’s affidavit said phone messages show Hersom had sought the drugs from Duggan and that Duggan had arranged for Moody and Wiggin to make the delivery.
Later in the affidavit, Theberge said the messages between the parties make it clear that Wiggin conspired with Moody for the procurement, transportation and delivery of the drugs that led to Hersom’s death.
In one of the messages, Duggan says she told Moody not to cheat Hersom by keeping too much of the drugs for himself and Wiggin.
“I gave Larry a stick (10 grams) and told him if he did any more than a couple of shots before giving it to you, I will slit his throat ...” said Duggan’s message which went on to describe graphically what would happen after slitting his throat.
Moody told police he and Wiggin were taking care of Duggan’s dog in a hotel in the Boston area on Jan. 27 or 28. On Jan. 29, he traveled to Lewiston, Maine, where he dropped off the dog and obtained drugs.
“Moody indicated that Jillian Duggan is heavily involved in the sale of controlled narcotic drugs and will move large quantities of such product,” wrote Theberge.
Moody had Wiggin drive him from Lewiston to Conway and said they each took a gram from the stick.
Moody said in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, they drove to Hersom’s home and put the drugs in the mailbox. Wiggin corroborated that account during a separate interview with police.
Theberge said Moody probably found out about Hersom’s death after a Carroll County Sheriff’s Department deputy had informed Moody’s mother as Moody and Hersom had a child together.
Police said someone in the Bartlett area after Hersom’s death attemped to get into her Gmail and Facebook accounts. After applying for a search warrant, police got access on March 5 to those accounts. Theberge said the record shows Moody telling Duggan he was successful in erasing incriminating messages about Hersom.
Theberge said the conversation occurred “starting at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST, hours after Hersom’s death and a little over an hour after Moody removed Hersom from his friends list on Facebook,” said Theberge.
Status conferences are scheduled for Wiggin on May 23 and Duggan on May 27. Moody doesn’t appear to have a court date scheduled.
