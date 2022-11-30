11-30-22 Kennett Middle School horizontal

A. Crosby Kennett Middle School in Conway Village is seen Wednesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Police and school officials have determined that a threat made to Kennett Middle School on Tuesday was not credible and the student who made the call has been identified.

“We identified the source and then worked with the police right away,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone on Wednesday morning, the day that the threat revolved around.

