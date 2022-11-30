CONWAY — Police and school officials have determined that a threat made to Kennett Middle School on Tuesday was not credible and the student who made the call has been identified.
“We identified the source and then worked with the police right away,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone on Wednesday morning, the day that the threat revolved around.
"Yesterday afternoon we were informed of a potential threat to Kennett Middle School. Kennett Middle School Administration acted quickly and immediately alerted the Conway Police Department," Richard said.
"The source of the threat was known and investigated. Appropriate actions were taken to safely open school. It was determined that there was no credible threat.
"This unfortunate event is another reminder of the importance of students speaking up if they see or hear anything concerning. We encourage you to continue to reinforce this important concept with your children. We will continue to partner with local law enforcement and emergency services," Richard said.
Classes took place as scheduled at the seventh- and eighth-grade campus. Richard said attendance was “low” on Wednesday.
Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott of Conway police said that after talking with School Resource Officer Brandon James, who met with school officials Wednesday morning, “we determined it was not a credible threat.”
Kelley-Scott said the incident was “not a criminal matter” and no charges would be filed at this time.
Principal Rick Biche sent out an email to families of middle-school students Tuesday, saying, "This afternoon Kennett Middle School received information that a threat was made to the school for tomorrow.
“We immediately informed the Conway Police Department with whom we are working to investigate this incident and have taken the necessary actions to ensure the safety of our school. We will continue to work with the Conway Police Department to ensure the safety of all students.”
He added: “The safety of each and every student is of the utmost importance to us. I want to encourage you to talk with your student about the importance of letting adults know if they hear or see something that threatens the safety of anyone in the school. The adage, ‘if you hear something say something,’ can be an important reminder.”
Biche said school counselor Alison Thornton and family support liaison Alyson McAllister were available Wednesday “to support any students needing to discuss this further.”
Biche later reached out again: “As a follow-up to the earlier email, I do want to clarify that the source of the threat was identified allowing us to take appropriate actions. We continue to work with the Conway PD to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”
Regionally, school threats appear to be on the rise. On Nov. 15, 10 Maine schools in Gardiner, Rockland, Belfast, Ellsworth, Winslow and Portland, all received active shooter threats. They turned out to be a hoax but not after agencies executed emergency responses and students, parents and staff were shaken up emotionally.
In late October, three students were facing charges for making a fake bomb threat and forcing two schools in central Massachusetts on lockdown, authorities said. According to the (Worcester) Daily Voice, a parent called police about someone wearing a mask who claimed to a have a bomb near Douglas Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 25, Douglas Police said on Facebook.
"Police later found three students in the woods matching the description from the caller, police said. They were arrested without incident. No weapons or explosives were found," the Daily Voice story said.
The Associated Press reported Nov. 14 that “officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools since early June falsely reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent.”
The AP added: “Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country.”
