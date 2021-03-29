MANCHESTER — With strong winds up to 50 miles per hour continuing to threaten the electric system across the state Monday afternoon, hundreds of Eversource line, tree and service workers focused on around-the-clock efforts to repair damage and restore power to customers.
By 3 p.m., the energy company said it had restored power to more than 85,000 customers since the strong winds entered the state Monday morning, including approximately 56,000 customers. As of 3:15 p.m., 16,379 customers remained without power.
“With strong wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour consistently pummeling the state throughout the day, our dedicated crews have made good progress restoring power to more than 85,000 customers statewide since this morning,” said Eversource NH President Joe Purington.
“These strong winds remain in the forecast for much of the state this afternoon and into the evening, along with the potential to cause additional outages. We’re bringing in more than 75 additional crews from neighboring states who will arrive tonight, and we’ll continue to shift resources to the hardest-hit areas as our dedicated employees work around-the-clock until every customer has their power back.”
The energy company anticipated that restoration would last at least until today. The additional crews arriving Monday night included dditional Eversource crews from Massachusetts.
Winds toppled trees and/or power lines in many communities, including Allenstown, Bradford, Chichester, Conway, Franklin, Gilmanton, Holderness, Hopkinton, Merrimack, Moultonborough, New Boston, New Hampton, Pelham, Rollinsford and Sanbornton. Police are warning people to watch out for repair crews.
In Goffstown, winds knocked a tree through a fence and on top of a house on Haig Road.
Eversource reported 22,609 customers lost power across the state, and the New Hampshire Electric Co-operative reported 11,847 without power. In Carroll County, Eversource reported the following numbers of customers who lost power due to Monday’s windstorm: 14 in Albany, 141 in Conway, 291 in Eaton, 46 in Freedom. 32 in Madison, 35 in Tamworth and fewer than three in Ossipee.
NHEC said eight customers lost power in Freedom, six in Madison and 51 in Ossipee.
If the power goes out, you are encouraged to call your electricity provider.
• Eversource : (800) 662-7764.
• New Hampshire Electric Co-op: (800) 343-6432.
• Unitil: (888) 301-7700.
If you see downed power lines, call 911. Assume they are still live wires and do not touch them or drive over them. If a line falls on your car, stay in the car until emergency crews arrive.
