JACKSON — Ever thought about owning your own former ski area in the White Mountains of New Hampshire?
If you’ve got deep pockets, here’s your chance — Jim Progin and wife, Judy Holmes, have decided to put the 207-acre former Tyrol Ski Area on Thorn Mountain in Jackson on the market.
Tyrol operated from 1965-81, according to Jeremy Davis’ New England Lost Ski Areas Project website, nelsap.org.
The property is being sold because the couple is moving to a new home near Hanover, an area where they have many Dartmouth College alum friends, and having a tranquil spot overlooking the Connecticut River over into Vermont is not too shabby, either, if you’re leaving scenic Jackson.
“I’m not getting any younger. I’m 83 now, and I am not as interested in maintaining the ongoing upkeep of the property,” said Progin, a former commercial real estate developer in the Boston area and longtime Jackson property owner.
He and Judy bought the closed Tyrol Ski Area at auction in 1988 after it had been seized by authorities in a drug bust and following the conviction of former owner Walter B. Preble III of Bartlett.
Progin placed the top bid of $350,000 for the closed ski area atop Tin Mine Road, complete with rundown buildings and acreage.
Progin and Holmes had a nearby home at the end of Presidential Drive in Jackson.
Now, with the pending move to Lyme, just 9 miles north of Hanover, where they purchased a 2-acre property, they are ready to move on, although they note they will only be two hours from the Mount Washington Valley to return to visit friends and family.
They have not yet secured a real estate representative, but those talks are expected to commence in the next month or so, they note.
How much is a mountain retreat worth in the resort town of Jackson, near the White Mountain National Forest and the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s Dundee Community Forest?
Progin and Holmes are currently trying to come up with a price. But they have a rough idea.
“We’re looking for $5 million to $10 million for the whole shebang,” said Holmes. “We improved the property in every way and protected the acreage. We’ll hear back from what the market tells us.”
They are requesting that any potential buyers call and leave a message or send an email. They ask that people respect their privacy rather than just show up. That has been an issue with ski history enthusiasts in search of New England’s lost ski areas and with people who have come onto the property without permission.
In fact, they actually closed their property in October 2020 because of vandalism, unauthorized campfires, misuse of the trails and littering, as the Sun reported two years ago.
They have enlisted the help of longtime friend Bob Grant to help them start the cleaning-out process, not only in the single-story former base lodge that they renovated into their home, but also the former ski area maintenance garage that is included in the sale.
In addition to the renovated 4,000-square-foot former day base lodge, which has served as their three-bedroom, two-bath home, and the 4,500-square-foot former maintenance garage, the property also includes a renovated 2,500-square-foot guest house that was one the ski school director’s chalet.
The base lodge has a pool room, hot tub room and two-car garage, once the site of a Jack Frost rental shop.
“We gutted the base lodge and rebuilt it; same as the chalet across the street,” said Holmes, noting they worked on the designs for both with their “favorite Boston architect, Steve Baker,” and with local contractor Lee Morrell on the transformation of both buildings. Morrell, they said, transformed the former ski area ticket window into Progin’s bar and sink.
They also added a fieldstone fireplace to the living room area.
There is also an ski shed on the site of the former Poma lift line that makes for a fun playground for their short-haired St. Bernard, Gretel. The summit affords views to the west of Attitash and Crawford Notch; to the north of Mount Washington and Carter Notch; and to the east of Black Mountain and Doublehead and the Dundee Valley.
Not included in the sale is the abutting private home of Bob Vaillancourt, which, as many local skiers may know, was once the ski area lounge and had an in-ground pool used for summer youth swim classes and races.
“Tyrol wasn’t the biggest, but it had the greatest spirit,” said Progin as he gave a tour of the grounds.
“It seems everyone worked here at some point. It’s a place that had many events and races, where the original Red Parka Challenge Cup started in 1973 when it was known as the Tuborg Classic,” added Progin, who skied there with his kids back in the day.
“Ben Williams — later co-owner of Horsefeathers and now owner of Black Cap and Barley & Salt — was the ski school director; Tony Ferruolo, later a co-owner of the Red Parka, was general manager, and there are many other longtime tie-ins. It was a very social place,” said Holmes.
Looking for the next person to acquire the property, Holmes and Progin surmise it could turn out one of two ways: “The first is if someone wants to build their unbelievable home partway up a mountain and have views that no one does; or it can be zoned for two or three condo units in this beautiful environment,” said Holmes.
“It was zoned commercial when it was a ski area, and that was grandfathered but then it went away,” she added.
She said any subdivision plan would have to go before the town of Jackson’s zoning board of adjustment and planning board. According to Julie Hoyt of Jackson Town Hall, much of it is in current use and the residential buildings are located in the rural/residential zone.
A third possibility? It could once again be a ski area, but not one serviced by lifts. What if it could become a backcountry area, taking advantage of the surge in popularity of AT (alpine touring) skiing led by groups such as Granite Backcountry Alliance? And what if it were granted a conservation easement to the summit to be part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s adjacent Dundee Community Forest?
All a question of having deep enough pockets — but who knows?
“Owning a historic former ski area in a small New Hampshire town, surrounded by the National Forest, with privacy, wildlife, beautiful views and hiking trails is unique,” said Holmes.
“How fortunate we were to scoop it up at auction over 30 years ago, preserve it and prepare it for that singular buyer who will understand its worth and claim it for more decades.”
Email Holmes and Progin at judy@judyholmes.com or japrogin@yahoo.com or call (603) 383-9051.
