CONWAY — This week, drivers had a sense of deja vu all over again when trying to drive up North Conway’s Route 16 commercial strip. Namely, traffic was … bad!
The traffic was heavy due to the temporary closure of the North-South Road to accommodate paving by the soon-to-be-completed third roundabout.
It was a glimpse back at how traffic used to be before 2002, the year the North-South Road opened.
Among those who got stuck in traffic Tuesday was David Weathers, chair of the Conway Board of Selectman, who came onto the board shortly after North-South Road opened 20 years ago.
“I had a meeting in North Conway at the fire station to test the radius for the fire vehicles, after which I tried to head south on Route 16 to go to Conway,” Weathers told the Sun.
“We were stationary — it took me 15 minutes to get from Norcross Circle to the Lutheran Church at Grove Street — so I turned around, went north to River Road and took West Side Road south to get to Conway for the selectmen’s meeting,” Weathers said, adding, “Today had to be the worst day for traffic I’ve seen in 20 years.”
It illustrates just how important a role the North-South Road plays in the circuitous flow of traffic in Conway, a role it has played since its grand opening Aug. 30, 2002.
One who’s watched the traffic increase and the roundabouts grow from one to three is Anthony Walker, proprietor of the Bike Shop at Hemlock Lane and the North-South Road. He’s worked at the shop since 1994, buying it from former owner Bill Lehmann in 1997.
“The road used to stretch from the Mountain Valley Mall (built in 1980) to Eastman Road, but when KGI developed Lowe’s, they put in the first roundabout (in 2007) and then when Walmart added its grocery store (in 2017), they added the second roundabout. They moved Mountain Valley Mall Boulevard slightly east when they built the Walmart roundabout,” said Walker.
“Traffic has just increased over the years, no question about it,” he said, noting he expects his business to benefit when the MWV Rec Path is completed alongside the North-South Road from Cranmore to Hemlock Lane.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, and former Citizens Design Review Committee chair Jac Cuddy, also a former selectman, agreed in interviews this week with Weathers’ assertion that the North-South has more than lived up to its expectations.
And although selectmen are concerned about the growth of traffic on Route 16 wrought by the development of new businesses such as hotels, even discussing at this week’s meeting whether a moratorium ought to be explored on new commercial hotel construction townwide, they tout the utility of the North-South Road.
In an interview Tuesday, DegliAngeli — a strong proponent of the efficiency of roundabouts since a bicycle tour he took in Grenoble, France in July 2002 — said the proof is in the pudding.
The North-South Road “absolutely has worked — as we saw with it closed this week, the traffic harkened back to 30 years ago. I can remember people in North Conway back in the day saying it was not uncommon to take 50 minutes to go from Burger King to the light at River Road in North Conway,” said DegliAngeli.
“Before the North-South Road opening, I recall how you’d have five cars a day (exaggerating a bit, but one gets his point) use Kearsarge Road, going past where I used to live. Then, after it opened, people use the North-South to get to Kearsarge and then out Intervale Crossroads or Hurricane Mountain Road, so in effect that has become the bypass,” said Cuddy.
One might wonder how the North-South Road got its name. A poll was taken in 2002 and North-South was the choice of more than half. The runner-up was Schneider Road. Carroll Reed Way got 22 votes out of 345 total.
Meanwhile, with continued traffic growth on Route 16, selectmen once again this week discussed whether they will ask the state Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study to look at mitigation measures — yet DeglAngeli told selectmen that the state doesn’t have much right-of-way terrain left to widen Route 16 like it did as part of the Route 16 bypass package in the early 2000s.
Asked how much traffic uses the North-South, DegliAngeli said it was originally intended — with a bypass — to have a traffic count of 4,000-5,000 a day: without the bypass ever being built, and with the region’s growth over the past 20 years, DegliAngeli said it now sees during peak seasons such as last weekend’s Columbus Day Weekend with fair and foliage traffic between 11,000 and 15,000 vehicles a day.
He said: “Prior to the pandemic, we didn’t have as much virtual (online) shopping as we do now, and the traffic counts between Settlers Green and Walmart
during the holiday shopping season back then was 15,000 a day,” added DegliAngeli.
The road is posted at 30 mph from Artist Falls Road to North Conway Village and is readily patrolled by the Conway Police Department — but CPD Chief Chris Mattei concedes that there have always been problems with the intersections at Kearsarge, Seavey and Grove Streets with crossing traffic who often have trouble at the two-way stop signs on either side of the North-South.
“When the road first opened, we studied those accidents for the first two years as I closely followed the accident reports and the data — to our surprise the majority of the accidents involved older local folks,” Mattei said.
“So in other words, older drivers who had been traveling east and and west and east on Kearsarge, Seavey and Grove for years and they didn’t expect there to be a road there until they reach Route 16. That was eye- opening data and what the data showed was that the majority of the drivers were older.”
As for the safety of the roundabouts, DegliAngeli said prior to the building of the second roundabout at Walmart when they built it as part of expanding the store to add a grocery component, the North-South/Walmart entrance was the most accident-prone intersection in town.
“When we built the second roundabout, we went to zero accidents the first two years I monitored it after it opened,” said DegliAngeli.
The Conway Police Department’s Mattei moved to town in September 2004 prior to joining the police department in May 2005.
“I have never experienced the traffic that I saw out there today — just from before when we used to come here on vacation before the North-South was opened,” said Mattei. “(Former Chief) Ed Wagner told me it took him 35 minutes to leave the North Conway Country Club just to get to the Burger King (Routes 16/302) intersection.”
As for the accidents that happen at the North-South intersections, Mattei said there have been 42 in the last 10 years, averaging four a year. He attributes many of them to impatient drivers who take the North-South as alternative after bailing form traffic on Route 16 — then they encounter back-up traffic as they near North Conway Village and accidents occur with traffic trying to cross at the intersections.
“We police those areas heavily but there’s just that high volume of traffic. All you have to do is look outside your windows there at the Conway Daily Sun to see it in busy times of the year,” he said.
The 2.8-mile two-lane road was built at a cost of $10 million by the state and then reassigned to the town after it was completed.
It was built as part of the first five incremental improvements made in the state’s once planned, nine-phased 9A Route 16 bypass.
Cuddy, then-selectman Chad Hill and others championed the inclusion of a local road when hearings were held by executive councilors Ray Burton, Ruth Griffin and Bernard Streeter at the old Kennett High in 1993.
“It came out of a consensus of people like Arlond Shea and Bob Morrell.” said Cuddy, referring to the late two Kearsarge residents and community business leaders who were opposed to the state’s E-2 eastern bypass proposal.
Cuddy takes pride in knowing that as a former selectman and past chair of the Citizens Design Review Committee that worked with the state and fellow citizens on the design of the road that it is a scenic thoroughfare.
He points to factors such as the look and design of the Conway Scenic Railroad stone rail bridge near the intersection with Artist Falls Road.
He also mentioned the trees and shrubs that were planted alongside the North-South Road/planned bypass corridor that have grown up over the past two decades and now will enhance the MWV Trails Association’s North Conway Rec Path that is to be completed by June 2023.
Like the North-South Road, the Rec Path is being built by local contractor A.J. Coleman and Son of Albany.
Cuddy said: “I never wanted to see the valley paved for a bypass. I totally support the work that Mark Kern of the federal EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and the Army Corps of Engineers played in wanting an incremental, phased approach to make improvements to Route 16 and Eastman Road and to build the North-South Road first, and then to stop and gauge if there was still a need for the three phases of the bypass.”
Those phrases were: Southern, from Conway to near Morrill’s Tree Farm in Center Conway; Middle from the Route 302 bridge west to near the Walmart intersection; and the Northern (today’s Rec Path route, from Walmart north alongside Puddin Pond to Cranmore and then through Whitaker Woods out to Route 16 north of Memorial Hospital at the site of the former Bittersweet Greenhouse that was razed to make way for a road that never was built).
Kern when interviewed in 2012 said those first phases made a difference: The work at the Route 16 and Kancamagus Highway intersection; the widening and repaving of Route 302 through Redstone; the widening and repaving
of Route 16 from the Route 302-16 intersection from Burger King to the Scenic Vista; and the building of the North-South Road. “I think they made a decent difference to the overall traffic flow in the greater Conway area,” noted Kern.
As part of its support, the EPA lobbied for an overlay district alongside the bypass corridor to keep it from being overdeveloped like Route 16.
Realtor and landowner Bayard Kennett argued unsuccessfully in 2009 at town meeting that the overlay was no longer needed because it was unlikely that the northern bypass segment would ever be built alongside the bypass corridor.
Kennett tried the warrant article again the following year, and voters removed that overlay protection in April 2010 voting.
The argumeny, Kennett said in 2012, was that the town’s existing zoning and the natural topography provided protection alongside the North-South north of Settlers Green.
On the 10th anniversary of the North-South’s opening, former selectmen’s chair Chad Hill and past Selectmen Ray Leavitt and Cynthia Briggs — who sat on the Citizens Design review Committee with Cuddy — looked back on those early decisions.
Leavitt talked of earlier positions, including the Option 8 bypass route favored by Citizens Advisory Task Force member Ralph Wiggin.
“Ralph championed Option 8 at first, which would have gone up through Whitaker Woods. He was a bit peeved at me at first because he wanted to use the railroad corridor, but I fought him on that because I felt we should keep them open should the trains ever come back because once you lose it you lose it,” said Leavitt, who served with the late Paul Whetton, Cindy Briggs, Cuddy and Hill.
“We ended up with the North-South Road beside the tracks — and (DOT Commissioner Charles) O’Leary came up with 9A, with the bypass next to the North-South.”
Hill when interviewed in 2012 said he was glad to offer what turned out to be phased approach to the bypass.
“The state had proposed to build the bypass in different legs. It was kind of a take it or leave it proposal. Our board had voted 3 to 2 in favor, with Jac (Cuddy) and I as the two holdouts —we didn’t think we needed all that pavement in the valley,” he said.
“The agreement that was reached was that the state would stop construction after the first phases and take a resting period, to determine whether the next phases were needed. So my contribution was to try and evaluate whether the other sections were needed so it slowed it down a bit. That proved to be a pretty solid approach. The argument could be made we still need something at the southern end around Conway Village, but the North-South Road has been fantastic for North Conway,” Hill said.
Hill praised his then fellow board members Whetton, Cuddy, Briggs and Leavitt for tackling the bypass issue.
“If I could say anything,” said Hill in 2012, “it would be that the board of selectmen we had at that time — Paul, Cindy, Jac, Ray and me — all came from different walks of life and age groups, but any great decision comes from diversity. I had utmost respect for that board.”
The argument for the bypass in the old days was that traffic had to be able to get around the Conways and to Berlin. But now Berlin’s economy has changed, and those who do need to get there often use Route 2 or Interstate 93.
Others note that a bypass was overkill because the majority of the traffic was destination traffic. Three-quarters of the motorists wanted to stay here in the valley, so why build a road for the minority who wanted to bypass the valley to get to points north?
Not included in the state’s Ten-Year Highway Plan and officially shelved in 2020, unlike the North-South Road, the bypass literally became the road not taken.
As for the North-South Road, late Conway historian David Emerson was prescient when he said prior to its grand opening in August 2002, “It’s very important and very historic. It’s a real turning point. We will think of Conway history as before and after the North-South Road. It’s been such a bottleneck for so long, with no alternative routes. Suddenly there is a secondary street.”
