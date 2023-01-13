EAST MADISON — While King Pine celebrates its 60th season this year, it’s worth noting that skiing in what Hoyt family members call “the valley” actually predates the installation of a double chair and three trails that were feted at the Dec. 29, 1962, opening of the East Madison ski area.
In December 1938, late King Pine founder Milt Hoyt installed a rope tow below Bald Ledge behind the site of the Millbrook Lodge that once was the Hoyt family home and then Purity Spring Resort’s main office before it was taken down in 2020.
The Hoyt family’s connection to the region goes back to the 19th century, when Milt’s grandparents, Mercy Hood Hoyt and Edward Eaton Hoyt of New York City, would come to visit Mercy’s sister Martha Hood.
Martha was married to Nicholas Blaisdell, who sometime after 1852 was overseeing the operations of a thriving lakeside mill owned by the Blaisdell family.
Milt’s grandparents ended up purchasing a nearby farmhouse as a vacation property. In the late 1880s, Hoyt’s father and grandfather tapped a nearby spring and bottled Purity Spring’s water for shipment to major cities of the Northeast and beyond.
With the help and guidance of a summer resort guest, Mrs. Maud Hersey, who in summer used to bring her students with her to Purity Spring, Milt moved to Providence, R.I. to attend the Moses Brown School where she taught and then obtained his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in education at Brown University. It was during the Great Depression, and Hersey’s intervention changed his life as he would not have been able to go to college without her helping him find a job at Moses Brown which gave him room and board.
He started what became Camp Tohkomeupog (Native American for “spring water”) for Boys in 1932, building on what Mrs. Hersey had started. During his years at Brown, Milt brought carloads of vacationers up to East Madison to spend weekends in the winter enjoying the relatively new sport of skiing. In 1938, he cleared the trees behind Millbrook Lodge and constructed his rope tow.
Powered by a Ford Model A engine, it would be the first of several lifts to transport skiers to the higher reaches of the valley. In 1939, Milt established overnight ski camps for boys and girls during school vacation weeks. Still running, the one in February is said to be the oldest continuously operating ski camp in the country.
In leather boots on wooden skis, hundreds of people swooshed down the hills around the lake. As the popularity of skiing increased, it would transform winter operations at the inn, revealing year-round business possibilities.
Upon graduation, Milt took a teaching position in West Hartford, Conn., but still spent his weekends and summers in the valley.
In 1934, Milt’s sister Ellen had started a girl’s camp, Camp Waumpineauk (an approximation of the Native Americans’ word for “pure water”) and hired Frances Hayden as a camp counselor. According to “The History of the Hoyt Family and How Purity Spring Resort Came to Be” posted at purityspringresort.com, “When Frances met Milt, the two fell in love, and they eventually married” in 1940, and they eventually had five children with the first two — Ted and Laura — born in Connecticut and the others in North Conway.
In 1944, Milt left teaching and the couple and their two children moved to East Madison to develop Purity Spring Resort into a year-round destination. Milt explained in a June 29, 1984, Mountain Ear interview with this writer that his father Edward Jr. was aging and in need of their care so that also played a big role in their decision to return to the area.
Milt and Fran moved into Millbrook Lodge, the former Blaisdell residence, and there they would raise their five children — Ted, Bob, Laura, Kathy and Susie Hoyt — while the lodging business begun in 1911 by his parents grew.
Ted Hoyt, now 81, recalled how he learned to ski at age 3 once the family moved to Purity Spring.
He said the original Bald Ledge trail was the longest of the four original trails and was built on an old Class VI road.
“It had a nice south-facing slope and was a wide-open field with a run of a few hundred yards. There was also a rope tow up the slight slope behind where the tennis courts are now off East Madison Road,” Ted recalled.
“The slope was much easier on one side and steeper on the other. Then there was the Barn Slope and tow where the tubing hill is now,” he said, adding that in the ’40s after a good snowstorm, guests at the inn would sideslip the hills on their skis to get it packed down.
In the dry fall of 1947, which was also the year of the Great Fire in nearby Brownfield, Maine, Ted said Purity Spring suffered a forest fire that melted the engine of one of the rope tows, which the family replaced.
In 1962, trails were cut for King Pine Ski Area. Served by a double chairlift, the new ski area initially consisted of three trails and an open slope. The Purity Spring rope tow operation overlapped with King Pine for one season.
The area was christened King Pine after the large mast trees that were earmarked for the Royal Navy in the 1700s, two of which stood in what was cleared for the ski area parking lot. Lightning later struck the tallest, and the pines were removed sometime in the early ‘70s, Ted Hoyt said. According to Ted’s cousin Robert “Tex” Gillard, son of Milt’s sister Ellen Hoyt Gillard, the lumber was used for the bar when Trail’s End Tavern was built.
“You could see those two tall pines behind the ski area sign,” said the Rev. John Hughes, pastor of the Conway Congregational Church (the Brown Church), who is a former camp counselor, ski instructor and ski patroler at King Pine.
NewEnglandSkiHistory.com notes that the remaining rope tow from those early days may have operated for guests well into the 1970s. The King Pine area was improved in 1964, when a J-bar was added for beginners with two new trails. Business grew, including a 15 percent jump in 1966-67.
The area had nearly doubled in size by 1968 when the North Side area was developed with three new trails and an open slope and an addition to the base lodge, featuring an enlarged snack bar, plus a locker room and sun deck.
In addition to boosting overall skiable acreage and uphill capacity, the new complex gave King Pine legitimately steep expert terrain. In 1970, four new trails were cut, bringing the total to 12.
Big changes were made in the 1980s under Bob Hoyt as general manager, including the installation of snowmaking after the snowless winters of 1979-80 and ’80-81.
“We did the front side with snowmaking in 1980 and then the back side the following year,” said Ted. “It was such a disastrous year for ski areas. We and others were able to get a low-interest Small Business Administration loan. Dad was reluctant as he never liked to take out loans, but it is a good thing we did it because it worked out very well.”
That same year, the deck was closed in to create Trails End Tavern, which continues to be a great place to enjoy libations and weekend entertainment.
Another big addition was the installation of chairlift-served night skiing in 1982-83, initially on weekends and vacation weeks. In subsequent seasons, night skiing was expanded to more trails and nights and has become a key part of operations, with King Pine now staying open nightly to 6 p.m. and operating until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
In 1983, the popular King Pine Pioneer Race Series was started by then ski school director Bob Haynes — the series is still going strong, held Mondays at the resort and unique in that it is open to both children and adults.
In 1987, starting with the Polar Bear triple chairlift and a doubling in size of the base lodge, King Pine underwent a steady campaign of modernization, with a new rental shop, a new J-bar and a new beginners’ slope.
In 1990, the covered Tohko Dome was built, offering ice skating in winter and basketball and rock climbing in summer.
In 1993, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing were added, using trails at the Reserve at Purity Spring on the site of a former girls’ camp that Milt’s sister Ellen had operated from 1934-77 when she retired, after which it was discontinued in 1980.
The reserve, added after Ellen’s death in 1989, is protected by the New Hampshire Audubon Society and named in honor of Ellen and Milt’s parents.
Following the closure of King Ridge in central New Hampshire, King Pine acquired a modern CTEC triple chairlift. Portions of it were used to install the Powder Bear Triple in 1996, followed by the Black Bear Triple in 2006, along with a new steep trail, Pine Brule.
At that point, each main lift had been upgraded to a modern, higher-capacity triple chairlift.
Night skiing was also expanded, as lights were installed on Scotch Pine for the 1996-97 season.
Non-skiing offerings were expanded for the 1997-98 season, when a snow tubing facility opened. In 1997, a carousel was added to the Learning Center, and in 1999 a Wonder carpet lift was installed.
In 2012, for its 50th anniversary, King Pine switched its snowmaking system from electric to more efficient diesel. For the 2017-18 season, King Pine added nearly a mile of new 4-inch pipe, providing additional water to an enlarged fleet of snowguns. Most recently, for the 2021-22 season, King Pine purchased a new Prinoth Bison Snow Groomer.
Milt and Fran divorced in the early 1970s and Milt married Peggy Hoyt. Fran remained the family’s matriarch and the family members all remained a part of the resort’s operations. In January 1988, Milt Hoyt was tragically killed at age 76 in a snowmobile accident when he was struck by a passing motorist while crossing Route 153 in front of the resort.
Another tragedy: fourth child Kathy Hoyt Marong — who lived in Madbury — died of cancer in 1996.
Fran Hoyt — remembered fondly as “The Lady of the Valley” is described by family members as a remarkable woman who helped fashion the company during its formative years. She passed away in 2004.
Laura Hoyt Mahoney, who inherited her mother’s gift for hospitality, died in 2008, also from cancer. The Laura Foundation for Epilepsy and Autism was founded by her son Andrew and his wife Amy in her honor.
That foundation is scheduled to once again host its annual Youth Pond Hockey Ice Festival at Purity Lake Jan. 28-29, with 80-plus teams expected to participate, presented by Peak Homes and Land and Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains. For sponsorship and volunteering opportunities information, go to the laurafoundation.org or email laurafoundation@gmail.com.
It is but one of many events that the Hoyt family presents every year to benefit the community, including Cynthia’s Challenge, set to return March 18 and raising funds for the needs of families with health needs. Add high school and regional races and the Junior Program for local elementary students, and you see how the mountain plays a big role in the social fabric of the community.
Peggy Hoyt — who helped to start the Gibson Center’s Meals on Wheels program and was a longtime volunteer at the Mount Washington Observatory died in 2017 at age 92.
Bob Hoyt who led the resort for many years, died of cancer in 2020, and it was then that Andrew Mahoney — son of Laura and the late Jack Mahoney (whom we lost only last year) — stepped up from assistant general manager to become ski area GM and director of the summer camp.
Cousin Steven Hoyt (Ted’s son) is primary assets manager, handling accounting and behind-the-scenes work.
Susie Hoyt, who ran the kitchen and also did landscaping, retired two years ago and now enjoys sculpting at her home, built near the site of the first ski tow below Bald Ledge.
The company two years ago partnered with Highway West Vacations to help manage Purity Spring Resort, King Pine, Tohkomeupog Summer Camp for Boys and Danforth Bay Camping & RV Resort. The Hoyt family retains ownership of the business entities and involvement in the day-to-day business, while Highway West Vacations lends its knowhow with business operating systems, revenue management platforms and human resources.
Steven Hoyt said, “It’s great to be part of our family’s legacy here at Purity Resort and to carry on that tradition of hospitality.”
It’s a generational tradition that one feels the moment one arrives, with the fireplace in the original part of the lodge always giving off a welcoming glow and the staff warmly greeting you. King Pine stands tall as an independent, family-owned and operated ski area that has kept step by upgrading its amenities while never forgetting its family-friendly roots.
Tom Eastman first skied at King Pine when he was 9 years old and was mighty proud of himself when he made it down steep Pitch Pine in high school.
