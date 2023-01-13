EAST MADISON — While King Pine celebrates its 60th season this year, it’s worth noting that skiing in what Hoyt family members call “the valley” actually predates the installation of a double chair and three trails that were feted at the Dec. 29, 1962, opening of the East Madison ski area.

In December 1938, late King Pine founder Milt Hoyt installed a rope tow below Bald Ledge behind the site of the Millbrook Lodge that once was the Hoyt family home and then Purity Spring Resort’s main office before it was taken down in 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.