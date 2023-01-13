EAST MADISON — “It all starts here” is the motto at King Pine, as generations have learned to ski on the East Madison slopes as kids, then return to continue the tradition with their own children.

Sixty years is a milestone well worth celebration, and King Pine has been embracing that with events like the $4 ticket rollback day held Dec. 22 and a Vintage Attire Day on Jan. 7, along with a ski history talk given by yours truly at Trails End Tavern.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.