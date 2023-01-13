EAST MADISON — “It all starts here” is the motto at King Pine, as generations have learned to ski on the East Madison slopes as kids, then return to continue the tradition with their own children.
Sixty years is a milestone well worth celebration, and King Pine has been embracing that with events like the $4 ticket rollback day held Dec. 22 and a Vintage Attire Day on Jan. 7, along with a ski history talk given by yours truly at Trails End Tavern.
Founded by the late Milt Hoyt of Purity Spring Resort in 1962, King Pine Ski Area is a place for families, top to bottom.
“We find that we get young families who learn how to ski here and then as skiers get older, we might lose them for a spell to larger areas — but then when they have children, they come back with their kids so they can learn on our friendly slopes,” said Thomas Prindle, director of marketing.
King Pine prides itself on its reliable snowmaking, great ski school and fun learning area, tubing park, night skiing, ice skating, cross-country skiing trails, sleigh rides and cheery base lodge with apres-ski entertainment Saturdays at Trails End Tavern.
Add the Monday Pioneer Race Series, and you see why people love King Pine.
Offering something for all ability levels, it’s a small mountain with a vertical of only 350 feet — but with shorter lift lines, you get your runs in, for sure.
It’s been said that because they are smaller, classic family-run areas like King Pine try harder, and maybe that is part of their magic.
Asked what makes King Pine special, veteran ski instructor John “Johnny Mac” Macdonald responded, “What we lack in vertical we make up for in snow quality, grooming quality, cheerful and friendly lift, ski patrol, ski school, rental, food service and other staff.”
An instructor since 1979, Macdonald says King Pine was responsible for introducing him to his lifelong love for the sport.
“Christmas week 1972, I flew out from Chicago to attend Ski Camp that back then was held both Christmas week and February vacation week (started by Milt Hoyt, it is said to be the longest running ski camp in the country),” shared Macdonald, 65.
“I had never skied before but was addicted from watching (ABC’s) ‘Wide World of Sports.’ Also, a number of my summer camp friends from both Camp Tohkomeupog (the boys’ camp) and Camp Wampineauk (the girls’) would be there,” he recalled.
“I graduated from Denison in 1979, and was offered a dining room manager job (evenings only in the winter), but that fall I changed all my plans and I stayed and started teaching skiing with the King Pine Ski School. Of course, there was nearly no skiing in the (snowless) winter of ’79-80 ... so I had to hang around and wait until the next winter,” Macdonald said.
“King Pine installed snowmaking on the front side in time for the winter of ’80-81, and we were super busy. King Pine installed snowmaking on the back trails for the next winter (’81-82), and that winter Attitash also had installed a modern snowmaking system,” he added.
In the fall of ’82, Macdonald and Brian Hampton installed the night lights — King Pine then had night skiing.
Macdonald concluded, “King Pine has been a welcoming, fun, happy place for kids, adults and families for 60 years. I’m sorry I missed the first 10.”
Expressing similar regards for the mountain were former ski school directors Craig Niiler and Kim Shulver, and former assistant director Alison Risch.
Niiler — now weekend alpine development coordinator for Gould Academy since 2014 in Bethel, Maine — says he came to King Pine from Cannon Mountain after college for what he thought would be five years — but because of what he also calls the place’s “magic,” that turned into 28 years.
“Everyone at King Pine pitches in (no pun intended),” said Niiler, “and works hard to help each other out, to make everything the best it can be. You become part of the Hoyt family.”
He recalled the way staff and the Hoyts worked so hard when they started hosting New Hampshire Alpine Racing Association events, earning kudos for their professionalism.
“I think that when you work at a small ski area, everyone feels they do have something to prove, so you try and do everything better,” said Niiler, 59.
Like Niiler, Alison Risch — now 86 — came to King Pine from a bigger area: She had served as director of the Wildcat Mountain Ski School in Pinkham Notch.
She and her late husband, legendary former Wildcat Mountain operations manager Al Risch, moved to Madison and Alison worked in the late ’70s and ’80s as a ski school instructor under then-ski school director Bobby Haynes, the latter of whom started the popular Monday night King Pine Pioneer Racing Series.
Risch later was promoted to assistant director after Haynes left and was succeeded by Niiler. She then worked for Trisha Jacobson when she was named ski school director following Niiler’s departure.
“King Pine’s slogan has always been ‘It all starts here,’ and that’s the way it’s been for so many families,” Risch said.
“Plus, it’s a fun area for parents because all of the trails lead down and it’s easy to keep an eye on them,” said Risch, mother of backcountry skiing sons Jake and Matt Risch, who honed their skills as youngsters at King Pine.
Army veteran Jake has continued his father’s efforts as president of Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, a non-profit that recently merged with White Mountain Avalanche Education Foundation to become the Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation.
“The kids liked King Pine as youngsters because they could ski it on their own and make their own decisions: It was a safe place to ski, and look at how they used that as they got older to ski responsibly,” Alison Risch marveled.
Shulver, 55, served as ski school director the past two years before moving on to a new tech job. The daughter of late former ski school director William “Budd” Shulver, she has been skiing at King Pine with her family since she a toddler, coming up weekends from Rhode Island.
“My family has an enormous King Pine legacy,” said Shulver. “After serving in World War II, Dad learned to ski, and he would come up in the late ’40s from Rhode Island on YMCA trips to ski. Milt Hoyt asked him to help teach when the skiing was at the base of Bald Ledge,” she said.
“When the first double chair was put in for King Pine in 1962, he helped put up the towers, and helped to build the original ski school building that is still there today. And when the ski area opened, Dad was one of the original five ski instructors, serving under Bun Nickerson,” Shulver said.
Her mother, Betty Shulver, learned to ski when she was dating Budd so they do that together. She was a bartender at King Pine when it opened, and also taught skiing for the children’s nursery.
The family’s ties to King Pine were further strengthened when Kim was 8, and her parents built a vacation home in the subdivision behind the ski trails off East Madison Road that Milt had developed.
She recalls the down-home atmosphere at King Pine weekends as a kid, when every Saturday was movie night. There was night skiing, and Milt would offer snowmobile rides. There was also outdoor ice skating, before today’s covered Tohko Dome rink was built. “It was all very homey,” said Shulver.
Another accolade: The Hoyts care about their community, and the feeling is mutual. Whether it’s annual events like Cynthia’s Challenge, a fundraiser created in 2016 to help families with children facing staggering medical bills and challenges; the Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy, hosting ski races and junior ski programs or answering other special needs, giving back is a tradition for the Hoyts.
“I served as Purity Spring’s marketing director from 1990-97 before becoming executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce,” noted Janice Crawford of Fryeburg, Maine, who recently retired from that latter role.
“The Hoyts were wonderful people to work for. We grew the business during my years there. Laura (Mahoney, for whom the Laura Foundation was named following her passing from cancer in 2008) was the glue who made it all happen, especially the customer service and staff,” she said.
Ski school directors over the years have included Bun Nickerson, Budd Shulver, David Glashow (1979-80), Dan Pleeter (’80-81), Bob Haynes (’81-86), Craig Niiler (’86-2013), Trish Jacobson (2013-20) and Kim Shulver (2020-22).
New this season is Chris Setchell.
A proven leader combining his passion for sports with extensive business management experience, Setchell has earned PSIA L3 and USSA 300 alpine ski instructing and coaching certifications as well as certifications from the Canadian Ski Coaches Federation and Canadian Ski Instructor's Alliance.
“I looked at infrastructure and saw with King Pine that they have kept up with things,” said Setchell.
With a 9-year-old daughter, he looks forward to enjoying the ski experience with his family, too. He was also attracted to a resort that so obviously has been updated and well-maintained by its owners, the Hoyt family.
King Pine seemed like a place where he could have an impact.
“It’s fun to think that you can make a difference and have a positive outcome,” Setchell said. “King Pine is an exceptional place to learn, to bring family and to grow the love of the sport. We need to focus on the learn to ski or snowboard experience.
“My biggest emphasis this year is on really upping our training game with instructors,” he said.
“I plan on more preseason training with instructors and more in-season training. It will be training that is fun and not boring,” Setchell promised.
Andrew Mahoney, King Pine general manager, was impressed with Setchell’s background and emphasis on both the guest experience and instructor training.
“We are fortunate to have an individual like Chris join us, as someone who has taught skiing and led ski schools the world over. We can’t wait to see what he brings to our ski school this winter,” said Mahoney.
He carries on a proud tradition of making winter sports fun for family members — making memories, just as King Pine and Purity Spring have been doing for more than 60 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.