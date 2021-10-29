CONWAY — Ghosts at Zeb’s General Store?
Two local ghost hunters claim to have communicated with the spirits that haunt the aisles of the popular North Conway retailer.
The Luna Paranormal Research team — Kelly Rogers of North Conway and Linda Merritt of Effingham — say they’ve had a number of adventures both locally and as far away as Gettysburg, Pa.
Rogers has been running Luna Paranormal Research since 2001. Merritt joined about 12 years ago.
The pair met in 2007 when Merritt patronized Rogers’ former business, the Luna Gallery, a “metaphysical store” located in North Conway Village where Fields of Ambrosia is now.
With Halloween just around the corner, the Conway Public Library thought it was time to give the women their due, and during a program held (appropriately enough) on Oct. 13, the pair explained to their audience that they aim to help the living communicate with the dead.
About two dozen people attended. When the women asked how many listeners had had paranormal experiences, about half the audience raised their hands.
The women explained they use various electronic devices, like cameras, digital recorders and electromagnetic sensors, to communicate with the spirits.
Both said their own paranormal experiences went back to their childhoods.
Merritt said that as a young girl growing up on Long Island, she encountered a ghost she called “the lady in the polka-dotted dress.” Merritt said she later learned that a woman who had previously lived in her house had killed herself with her kitchen stove.
Rogers, who grew up in the Limington, Brownfield and Denmark, Maine, areas and graduated from Fryeburg Academy, had a “shadow person” who would move around her bed at night when she and her parents lived in her aunt’s Limington home, which had been in the family for years.
Such experiences led to her opening the Luna Gallery, which she ran from 2000-13.
“It was a great place,” said Rogers. “People are still asking me when I’m going to reopen.”
After closing the Luna store, Rogers got a job at Zeb’s General Store, where Merritt was already working. She worked at Zeb’s from 2007 until about September of this year.
Merritt is a former schoolteacher who raised two daughters in New Jersey and Long Island. She lived in Connecticut for a time.
Originally she had been going to move to Maine. Then a friend invited her to Carroll County. “There’s something about the mountains and all the woods in the open land up here that just attracted me to the area,” said Merritt.
Since teaming up, she and Rogers have done their paranormal investigations at various places in the valley, along with Maine, Massachusetts and Virginia. They have conducted investigations at cemeteries, historical sites, private homes, businesses and even warships.
They will do visits upon request if they feel safe doing so. Their work is strictly volunteer and they never charge for an investigation.
During their talk, the women said they were raffling off tickets to anyone who wanted to go on an Oct. 28 ghost hunt with them as a fundraiser for the Fryeburg Public Library, to help it install grave markers for prominent cemetery occupants.
Among their most interesting investigations was the one at Zeb’s, where some employees said they had had “experiences.”
“Zeb’s General Store was fantastic,” said Rogers. “They wanted us to put it on Facebook, their website, YouTube, they just wanted it out there. I don’t know why they just thought it was cool.”
The results of the investigation are on Luna’s YouTube channel in a video called “Zeb’s After Hours,” which premiered Aug. 7.
The women said they made several voice recordings and a video of what they say are spirits.
At the time of the recording, the building was locked, and Rogers and Merritt were the only ones there.
One of the voices they allegedly recorded said, “My body died Kelly.”
They believe the voice may have come from the spirit of a woman named Minta who is the daughter of the original owner of the building, Nathan W. Pease. Minta Pease went through “a lot of stress” in the late 1800s trying to keep the building, which was a photography shop, after her father died of smallpox.
They also elicited a spirit’s voice while running an SLS (Structured Light Sensor) camera aimed at the candy counter from upstairs. The camera, originally intended for gaming, picks up humanoid figures and represents them as stick figures. Allegedly this camera does the same with ghosts.
The women heard a noise and felt a presence. They asked the spirit to move toward the candy counter so they could get it on camera. The spirit is recorded saying “no” in a creepy voice.
Merritt said that was the only “grumpy” spirit they have met.
Upstairs at Zeb’s they used the SLS camera to spot a small childlike spirit who was levitating above a barrel. Merritt tried to approach the spirit.
Rogers says the SLS camera captures energy. “Linda was trying to get the child to shake her hand,” said Rogers.
The pair also visited a local inn where they found what appeared to be a couple of amorous ghosts making love on a bed.
Then there was the trip to Gettysburg, Pa., where the pair investigated the reportedly haunted Sachs Covered Bridge where Union and Confederate soldiers hanged deserters and prisoners from the rafters. The pair used the SLS camera to capture a figure that appeared to be hanged there.
Another device they use is an electromagnetic field detector that’s embedded in a toy puppy named “Chester.” The nose lights up if a ghost responds to a question.
“Well, I think spirits can relate to animals more so than people at times. So I saw him and I said, ‘How much is that doggy in the window?” Rogers quipped.
Asked where they get their equipment, the women replied that they like the Ghost Hunters Store and Vortex Paranormal in Pennsylvania. They said the best ghost-hunting equipment comes from England.
Some of the Civil War-era ghosts at Gettsyburg took a liking to Chester and lit up his nose repeatedly. Rogers surmises that Chester may bring spirits comfort.
“We asked one of them if he had a dog at home and he missed it, and it lit right up,” said Rogers.
Another local haunt they have visited is the Stark Road Cemetery, which is off the Eaton Road in Conway.
Supposedly, it has a storied history full of trauma. Back in the 1800s, there was a pest house (quarantine facility) in that location where people with smallpox were left to die.
The Luna Paranormal team said in 1982, construction workers drove heavy equipment over the stones during a road resurfacing. Since then, there has been a legend that red eyes will follow you if you visit the road.
Despite its reputation, the investigators say the spirits at the cemetery were actually “friendly.” One named Betsey danced and waved.
“She kind of related to us through the K2 meter (which captures an electromagnetic field) that she died in an accident,” said Rogers.
They also spoke to a ghost attorney who is buried there.
“So that kind of blew the nasty stuff out of our minds on Stark Road,” said Rogers.
The women have also tried to communicate with their deceased relatives. Rogers said her great-grandfather, who was a minister, is buried in Denmark, Maine. She said his ghost told her to “listen to Jesus.”
In response to an audience question, the women said they mainly concentrate on those who died 100 years ago or more. Merritt explained that when they speak to a man from 100 years ago they watch their manners and call the spirit “sir.”
Merritt said she communicates with her mother who died in 2014. Merritt said one day she thought of her mother and asked her to flick the lights. “Sure enough, a light beside me flickered about two minutes later,” she said. “To me, that’s validation that they’re there,” said Merritt.
According to people who attended the talk, the researchers aren’t the only ones who communicate with spirits around here.
Attendee Natasha Prime, 27, of Conway told the Sun that she is a certified Reiki master who is an “intuitive healer” who does oracle card readings and also can communicate with people’s loved ones who passed. She does this for friends and family.
“I do it by word of mouth at the moment,” said Prime. “I’m planning to open a business.”
Asked what she thought of the library program, Prime said she thought it was “brilliant” and that the women had a lot of great information.
Attendee Sherri Billings said she has had a paranormal experience related to her television. And her family members have had experiences related to other electronic equipment.
The ghost researchers say spirits are all around us and we can sense them if we try. Sometimes that can be as simple as asking a spirit to communicate, then running a digital voice recorder in a quiet space. The recorder may pick up a voice that wasn’t audible by ear.
“The first first one I ever got freaked me out so bad I’d actually threw the recorder,” said Rogers.
Ghosts have a grasp of current events and have mentioned social unrest and the pandemic. “It’s almost like you’re monitoring things,” said Rogers.
The women aren’t the only ones attending the library program to describe encounters from beyond.
Attendee Adam Davenport said he had a friend who died years ago when he was in high school. He said his friend is now his guardian angel. For instance, when driving at night, he heard a voice in his head telling him to slow down and then a deer would jump across the road ahead of him.
“I’m listening,” said Davenport.
Attendee Tina Titzer asked why the spirits don’t just move on to the next realm.
The women replied that they believe most spirits “come and go” and don’t just hang out. Others appear to be earthbound.
“Some actually don’t know they died,” said Merritt.
Another attendee, Margie Riforgiato, asked about heaven and hell.
The women said several spirits have spoken about God but not hell.
“I don’t think any of us are here (on Earth) to have a great time,” said Merritt. “I think we’re here to learn. Sometimes it’s difficult. Sometimes we have a good time. But it’s a lesson.”
One encounter that “really affected” Rogers and “sums up” what the women’s mission in investigating the paranormal, was a trip to a cemetery in the woods of Bartlett, where they found the graves of two young boys, Samuel and John, who died in the smallpox epidemic of the early 1900s. The women played a video clip from their trip to that cemetery.
The pair used a “ghost box” to speak with the spirits. A ghost box is like a scanner that captures radio AM or FM frequencies quickly. The women verbally ask the box a question and sometimes a spirit voices answer back.
The ghosts manipulate the frequencies to choose what words they want people to hear. A ghost may pick some other person’s words on the radio to answer to or manipulate the white noise in a way that sounds like a response.
If one asks a yes or no question, a ghost might find a frequency with one of those words and get the reply out through the box.
One of the boys said he got sick and then infected his brother, whom he misses and can’t find. The women hoped they could bring the dead boy some comfort by conversing with him.
“Paranormal investigation is more than just hunting ghosts,” said Rogers in the video clip from the Bartlett expedition. “We can take on responsibility to those on the other side. We can give them a voice and perhaps they can help us if we are listening.”
So if you need more info — or have a spectral spirit in your home — who are you gonna call? Luna Paranormal at (603 986-7982. They also have a website: lunaparanormalresearch.com.
