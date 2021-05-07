WOLFEBORO — Police early Thursday morning arrested an allegedly "uncontrollable" Tamworth woman at Huggins Hospital.
Police arrested Katie Towne, 28, of Tamworth and charged her with disorderly conduct and temporarily in protective custody.
At about 4:36 a.m. May 6, dispatch told Officer Joseph Shanks "of an uncontrollable female at Huggins Hospital. When Officer Shanks arrived, he located an intoxicated and disorderly female that was yelling and directing expletives at the staff," said a press release from Wolfeboro Police. "After several attempts by the involved parties on scene to calm her down, Katie punched property belonging to the Hospital and began swearing loudly outside in the parking lot.
Towne has been released and issued a to be determined court date in the 3rd Circuit District Court in Ossipee, said Police Chief Dean Rondeau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.