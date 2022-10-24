Tamworth Police 2022

From left: The Tamworth Police has two new hires in patrolman Ryan McKee and Sgt. Brittany Perley. Standing with Chief Dana Littlefield are the rest of the force: Administrative Assistant Linda Eldridge and part-time Officer Peter Beede. (LAUREN MICHELLE PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — After about two years of being short-handed, police department is back to full strength thanks to a veteran officer and a rookie joining the force, Chief Dana Littlefield announced recently.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the hiring and swearing in of Brittany Perley as sergeant to serve the Tamworth community," Littlefield said on the Tamworth PD Facebook page on Oct. 17.

