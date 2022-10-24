From left: The Tamworth Police has two new hires in patrolman Ryan McKee and Sgt. Brittany Perley. Standing with Chief Dana Littlefield are the rest of the force: Administrative Assistant Linda Eldridge and part-time Officer Peter Beede. (LAUREN MICHELLE PHOTO)
TAMWORTH — After about two years of being short-handed, police department is back to full strength thanks to a veteran officer and a rookie joining the force, Chief Dana Littlefield announced recently.
"It is with great pleasure that I announce the hiring and swearing in of Brittany Perley as sergeant to serve the Tamworth community," Littlefield said on the Tamworth PD Facebook page on Oct. 17.
"Sgt. Perley comes to us with 24 years of law enforcement experience, with the last 20 serving with the Carroll County Sheriff's Department. Sgt. Perley brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience," said Littlefield.
"Her first task will be to train our newly hired and sworn-in Patrolman Ryan McKee. Officer McKee joins us with prior military experience and will be attending the 191st Police Standards and Training Academy in January," Littlefield said.
Also on the force are Officer Peter Beede, Administrate Assistant Linda Eldridge and Littlefield as well as Animal Control/Parking Enforcement Officer Kevin Newbury.
In a phone interview Oct. 19, Littlefield said the police have been short-handed since early 2021.
Asked why she is joining the Tamworth PD, Perley said she wants to work in a small community again. She started her career in 1995 as a dispatcher in Conway and became a patrol officer in Conway 1997 before joining the sheriff's office in 2002.
"I'm really looking forward to kind of getting back to just good old fashioned small town policing," said Perley, who is married to Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley.
"I love that they have a school, and I love that they have a town nurse. And they have the state park ... It's just such a good mix of everything, I knew that it was the right town to make that move to because the people are so nice."
In June, months after a new board of selectmen was elected, Littlefield suggested it would help with recruitment if selectmen made it clear they support the police department, and they did so in a statement by Selectman Lianne Prentice.
McKee, said Littlefield, has previously served in the National Guard as a combat medic, and that will be a "plus" because military and policing guidelines and organizational structure are similar.
"Definitely an advantage for people coming into this job," he said.
The Sun interviewed McKee on Thursday by phone during a break in his training. McKee said he has a degree in criminal justice from the University of Wyoming and has spent time in the military. He said his wife, Maggie, suggested he look into policing, and the time was right because there was an opening in Tamworth.
"What better place to work than the town that I live in and, you know, the town where I'm going to be raising my daughter?" he said rhetorically.
He explained that he's originally from Pinedale, Wyo., and after graduating from college, friends suggested he try Maine, which offers outdoor recreation that he enjoys. He met Maggie online during the pandemic and she was from Tamworth.
"I decided this was the place I wanted to be," he said.
Littlefield said McKee will have to work alongside a certified officer until he graduates from the academy. New officers need to do eight weeks of training at the department and then go to the academy for 16 weeks.
McKee said he will be fully certified sometime in June.
"Everybody has been welcoming, and the training has been excellent," said McKee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.