TAMWORTH — The Tamworth School Board is considering its options concerning where its high school students go to secondary school, and a committee charged with evaluating those options is to hold a listening session April 4.

The Tamworth High School Options Committee listening session will start at 7 p.m. in the K.A. Brett School cafeteria. The committee is expected to finalize its recommendations to the school board May 16.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.