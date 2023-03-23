TAMWORTH — The Tamworth School Board is considering its options concerning where its high school students go to secondary school, and a committee charged with evaluating those options is to hold a listening session April 4.
The Tamworth High School Options Committee listening session will start at 7 p.m. in the K.A. Brett School cafeteria. The committee is expected to finalize its recommendations to the school board May 16.
Tamworth now sends its high school-age students to Kennett High School in Conway, but the committee also is sizing up Fryeburg Academy in Maine and Moultonborough Academy.
According to the tuition contract, in June of 2024, Tamworth must tell Conway if it doesn’t want to renew. The 2024 March annual Tamworth School District meeting is the earliest voters could decide between Kennett and/or other schools. Tamworth could start sending students to a new school in 2027.
In a PowerPoint-style presentation given at the annual school district meeting on March 8, the committee said: “All three schools really want more students. There are models of other N.H. towns sending to multiple high schools all at the ‘NH average high school tuition.’”
The committee expects tuition costs of the three schools to be identical and that will be “the major goal in contract negotiation.”
This year, Kennett has a total student enrollment of 713, Fryeburg Academy has 620 and Moultonborough Academy has 144.
If Tamworth opts to leave Kennett, a student who is already attending the high school can stay and graduate.
“Currently, we send 20-25 students per grade to Kennett High School,” Tamworth School Board Chair Jack Waldron said in an email Tuesday. “The most recent total was 91 students for all four grades.”
The Tamworth School Options committee is led by school board members Dexter Harding and Siena Kaplan-Thompson and also includes PTA President Jacy Bauman, Oasis Tutoring Coordinator/grandparent Sue Colton, teacher/parent Charles Colton, teacher Maura King, teacher/parent Amber Hoag, parent Kellie Lievens, teacher/parent Jen Ouellette, teacher/parent Kristina Troon, parent Devon Ames, school board candidate Shauna Peterson and SAU 13 Superintendent Mike Whaland.
In the presentation, the cons of staying at Kennett were listed as lack of representation, any power to influence school decisions, reports and/or data about disciplinary issues, violence, bullying, not a great atmosphere for some students, far to travel for many students. Of 30 survey responses, only 19 percent said it would be their first choice.
The slide said high achievers and students focused on career tech can find “good things at Kennett.”
The committee now has 78 survey responses. Of those, Moultonborough was the first choice of 49 percent, Fryeburg Academy of 22 percent, Kennett the first choice for 21 percent, and 8 percent chose “other” or had a “more complex response,” according to Kaplan-Thompson.
The Sun asked SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard what would happen to Conway’s taxes if Tamworth were to leave.
“I am sure that if any of the sending towns pulled out of the Kennett High School tuition contract negotiations, it would have an impact on staffing, programming and services offered,” Richard replied.
“To try and calculate the tax rate by just pulling Tamworth out of the equation without reducing any of the operational costs would provide unreliable data and could be misleading to the public,” he added.
Waldron in an email said for the 2022-23 school year, Tamworth will spend $1,489,000 to educate approximately 90 students at KHS. “This is an average of $16,500 per student,” he said.
Waldron added, “There are 96 students in grades 5-8 at Brett School. If this group were to move to the high school with no changes (unlikely) then Tamworth would still be averaging between 90-100 students in four grades at Kennett four years from now.”
As for distance, Kennett is 18.5 miles from Tamworth, Fryeburg is 22.8 miles and Moultonborough is 12.5 miles. The school day at Kennett starts at 7:30 a.m. while both Moultonbrough and Fryeburg start at 7:50 a.m.
Fryeburg Academy is the only school that may offer Tamworth representation. Fryeburg Academy has a board of trustees.
As for incidents of violence, the committee looked at numbers from the past few years. Kennett, for the 2018-22, had a range of 17-116, Fryeburg Academy from 2021-23, reported four. Moultonborough reported 0-5.
“After looking at the state data there is a big discrepancy on how schools are identifying these incidents,” said Richard. “I am quite certain that KHS is reporting on incidents with much greater transparency and consistency than most. This is consistent when schools first started reporting on bullying. Many schools were afraid to report actual incidents because of the public backlash. You would have to check with the State Department of Education to get the specifics on that report.”
For in-school suspension rates, Kennett had 13 percent, Fryeburg had 4 percent and Moultonborough 5 percent. The out-of-school suspension rate is 8 percent for Kennett, 3 percent for Fryeburg, and 5 for Moultonborough.
The schools provided average SAT scores for the years 2018-22.
Kennett High School’s average math scores were 495-519, Fryeburg’s was 539-586 and Moultonborough’s was 506-565. As for English, Kennett had a range of 496-529, FA had an average of 519-561 and Moultonborough had an average range of 534-573.
Fryeburg had the most experienced teachers with 100 percent having at least three years under their belt. The percentage of Kennett and Moultonborough teachers with three or more years is 76 and 79, respectively.
Kennett had a graduation rate of 97.5 percent, Fryeburg 88 percent and Moultonboough had a rate of 95.3 percent.
As for languages taught, Kennett offers Spanish and French; Fryeburg offers Spanish, French, Latin and Mandarin; and Moultonborough offers Spanish, French and Latin.
Kennett had 22 registered sports, Fryeburg, 30 and Moultonborough, 23
The committee has a survey for Tamworth residents and those in the Moultonborough and Fryeburg areas to fill out. To learn more and and complete the survey go to tinyurl.com/tamworthhighschoolcommittee.
