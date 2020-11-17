TAMWORTH — A local man was indicted this month for allegedly throwing heavy flower pots at an officer who was responding to a domestic incident at his parents' home.
The man is also charged with punching a state trooper and all of this happened while he was on bail.
On Nov. 2, a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury indicted Kevin Conner, 29, of Tamworth on a count of Class B felony reckless conduct. The incident allegedly occurred in Tamworth on Sept. 26.
"Kevin Conner picked up several heavy ceramic flower pots, objects capable of causing serious bodily injury in the manner they were used, and threw them at Tamworth Police Sergeant Jamie Sheehy, which she had to dodge to avoid being struck, and at the time of the offense, Kevin Conner was released on bail," states the reckless conduct indictment signed by Assistant County Attorney Thomas Palermo.
The assault on an officer charge is an enhanced misdemeanor which carries up to five years in state prison plus a year in jail. That charge alleges Conner punched Trooper John Harris who was responding to the same incident as Sheehy.
At the time of the alleged reckless conduct and assault, Conner was on bail for a Class A felony theft in which he allegedly stole firearms from a Conway man in October of 2019.
Harris wrote the probable cause statement. In it he says that Conner's father called for police because his adult son was acting out of control just after 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Harris said upon arrival he could hear Connner "yelling and searing inside the residence and the sound of objects crashing around."
Conner's father let Harris inside the house. Harris said Conner cursed at him and alleged that Conner "immediately struck me twice in the face with a closed fist."
Harris described getting into a fist fight with Conner. Eventually, he, Sheehy and Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Ugo Pinardi were able to cuff Conner and put him in Sheehy's cruiser.
Sheehy provided a statement which Harris included in his probable cause statement. Sheehy said when she arrived Conner was throwing lawn furniture and yelling at his parents. When she attempted to calm Conner down, he curesed at her and threw multiple flower pots at her before Conner retreated from the home.
Sheehy interviewed the parents. They said Conner began throwing things and breaking a window after they refused to let him borrow money and a car.
Strafford County Superior Court Judge Mark Howard ordered Conner to be held without bail but allowed Conner to have contact with his parents who believe substance use disorder played a role in the alleged incident.
The case is being transferred to Strafford because of a conflict with Carroll County Superior Court. He is being held at Carroll County Jail.
Howard is to hold a status conference on Dec. 21, and the target date for a trial is July 30, 2021.
