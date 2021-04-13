CONWAY — On Thursday afternoon, White Birch Books of North Conway and climber/author Mark Synnott of Jackson will be presenting something the local bookstore has not been able to do in a year — an in-person author signing event for Synnott’s latest, “The Third Pole: Mystery, Obsession and Death on Mount Everest.”
Due to social distancing concerns, the book signing, starting at 4 p.m., will take place outside (weather permitting) at the bookstore, located at 2568 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
According to bookstore owner Laura Cummings, all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, including a mask requirement, and the store itself will be closed during the event.
Hot off the presses, “The Third Pole” was released only Tuesday by Penguin Publishing Group.
Although he won’t be giving a talk at the White Birch event, prior to it, Synnott — an internationally certified mountain guide and author of the bestselling “The Impossible Climb” about free solo climber Alex Honnold — will do a Live Virtual Facebook event at 1 p.m. with National Geographic.
For more on that free event, go to nationalgeographic.com/events/backstage-live-mark-synnott.
“We talked about it and realized that we had the opportunity to make this (in-person signing event) happen,” said Cummings. “When Mark brought up the idea, and we realized that we could in fact do it safely, we were all in.”
Added Synnott, “Laura has been so supportive — and I have to tell you, pre-COVID, when I did a book tour around the country, the valley was by far the most receptive, so I am psyched about that.”
No national book tour is currently planned, so the signing in North Conway is a one-off.
“This is it — right here in the valley,” Synnott said while stopping by White Birch Books on Tuesday morning.
In November 2019, Theater in the Wood hosted a sold-out talk by Synnott, along with 2016 Everest summiteer Thom Pollard of Bartlett and 1991 New England Everest Expedition leader/summiter Rick Wilcox of International Mountain Climbing Equipment. Synnott was hard at work on the book then.
“The Third Pole” is Synnott’s account of his and Pollard’s spring 2019 expedition up the Tibetan north side.
As the publisher’s notes say, “The Third Pole” is about a 100-year-old mystery. The mystery? On June 8, 1924, British climbing pioneers George Mallory and Sandy Irvine set out to stand on the roof of the world where no one else had stood before. They were last seen 800 feet shy of Everest’s summit still going strong for the top.
The age-old question: Could they have succeeded?
Irvine was believed to have carried a Kodak camera, but it, along with his body, has never been found.
Pollard filmed the discovery of Mallory’s body on a NOVA film crew expedition in 1999, face down on a scree with a broken rope around his waist.
The mystery remains whether he and Irvine fell on their way up or down and until the camera or Irvine’s body is found, the answer will remain a mystery — and that’s fine with Synnott.
“Do I think they made it?” Synnott rhetorically asked. “If I had to bet on it and betting with the chance to lose something big I didn’t want to lose — I would bet they didn’t summit.
“But the main point and the reason why this mystery will endure,” Synnott continued, “is we just don’t know for sure. I mean, you can’t rule it out because they could have done it, they might have done it — I think it’s long shot but you can’t say for sure they didn’t make it.”
As for the camera? “There’s a lot on that in my last chapter.”
Synnott continued: “I would say the real point of Thom’s and my expedition is that we were searching for this spirit of Mallory and Irvine, and trying to figure out what drove them and what is it about Everest that brings that out in people. Mallory himself called it ‘the spirit of adventure.’ That is what we went looking for and that is what we found.”
An Emmy award-winning documentary maker, Pollard has been to Everest four times, summiting in 2016. A medical condition kept him from reaching the summit on the spring 2019 expedition. He has a podcast, “The Happiness Quotient (thehappinessquotient.buzzsprout.com), that includes stories about Mallory and Irvine and an interview with Synnott about the book.
So what led to the expedition? In spring of 2018, after hearing Pollard speak on Everest at Fryeburg Academy’s Leura Hill Eastman Center, Synnott began talking to him about going to Everest in pursuit of finding Irvine’s remains and solving the mystery.
“In my opinion, Mark is truly is unparalleled as a storyteller. It is a real page-turner, and it will stand the test of time,” said Pollard recently. “This offers so much in terms of background and intrigue. He chronicles the story beautifully but tells so much more, too,” said Pollard.
Synnott, 51, is a 24-year member of the North Face Global Athletic Team.
He says this work is his best yet.
“I’m really proud of it. This is the best story I have ever told. It’s a lot better than my first book,” he told the Sun.
Cummings is excited to be the site of the 417-page hardcover’s first in-person launch.
“We have already sold a lot of pre-orders, and today I just shipped off a copy to Switzerland. My hopes and dreams are to sell every copy we have ordered for sure — and we have ordered 150 copies, so there are plenty for everyone to come by and get theirs,” said Cummings.
For information about the event or to order a copy of “The Third Pole,” call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200 or go to whitebirchbooks.com. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside with strict protocols.
