A van from Bryant Funeral Home and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit truck are parked outside a home at 623 Main St. in Gorham where a man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning. The deaths are being investigated as suspicious. (RITA DUBE PHOTO)
GORHAM — Law enforcement officials are investigating two suspicious deaths reported in Gorham early Wednesday.
Police responded to 623 Main St. to find a dead woman and man inside the house. An autopsy on the two bodies is scheduled for today. Few details, including names of the deceased, were released.
Based on information known to investigators, there is no danger to the public in connection with the case. Nor is the Gorham case connected to a recent double homicide in Concord.
In that Concord incident, the bodies of Stephen Reid, age 67, and Djeswende Reid, age 66, were discovered in the early evening of April 21 in the area of the Broken Ground Trails, which is off of Portsmouth Street in Concord. The Reids’ bodies were recovered from a wooded area in close proximity to the Marsh Loop Trail.
The autopsies on the Reids were conducted April 22 by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg. Dr. Weinberg has determined that the cause of Stephen Reid’s death was multiple gunshot wounds and that the manner of his death was homicide. Dr. Weinberg also determined that the cause of Djeswende Reid’s death was multiple gunshot wounds and that the manner of her death was homicide.
In terms of the Gorham deaths, the property where the bodies were found is owned by Francis and Gail Carreau of Gorham. Francis Carreau said he has four rental units in the house but added that he had no information on what had taken place there.
Gorham and New Hampshire State Police officers were at the scene early and taped off access.
The state mobile Criminal Unit arrived around mid-morning and remained at the scene.
