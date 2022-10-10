CONWAY — Some things are worth waiting for, and who doesn’t like a surprise? Katie Brooks got both recently.
Five Kennett High students — seniors Brooks, Taylor Garland and Jocelyn Henry, along with junior Remi Snowdon and sophomore Ivy Zipf — competed in Educators Rising National Championships in Washington, D.C., in June.
Educators Rising features “performance-based, competitive events in which students demonstrate their knowledge, skills and leadership in education." The competitions include individual and team events," its website says.
The team, along with Kelley Murphy, the teacher education teacher in the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center at Kennett, headed home delighted Zipf had finished third in the nation in the “Children’s Literature PreK” division. It was the perfect way to close the book on the 2021-22 competition.
Well, not quite. On Sept. 29, Murphy got an email.
“We received word there was an error in the scoring of the Children’s Literature K-3 event,” she said. “Once scores were recalculated, Katie was recognized for a second-place finish.
"We’re over the moon excited for Katie. I think Katie competed in the hardest competition, but it’s also the one the kids love the most. To finish second in the country, it’s a big deal," Murphy said.
Brooks, who lives in Madison, is now a freshman at Plymouth State University, where she is studying to become a teacher and also playing on the women’s varsity soccer team.
“We celebrated over the phone with Katie,” said Murphy.
“When I told her she had finished second, she was shocked and said, ‘Wait, what happened?’ She was very taken aback. In November, our current Educators Rising students and I are scheduled to go to Plymouth. We’ll bring her medal and certificate and celebrate.”
Brooks says she has always wanted to be a teacher.
“My parents went to Madison Elementary for parent-teacher conferences,” she explained. “And my fifth-grade teacher (Nancy Spaulding) actually told them 'Katie’s going to be a teacher one day.’ I’m still in touch with (Spaulding) to this day, she’s one of my biggest role models. I love kids. I love being in school. I think I always kind of knew this is what I want to do.”
Murphy laughs when asked how the Washington trip went. Travel was a nightmare for the hometown flock.
“We went at the height of the ridiculous air travel problems,” she said. “A week before we were supposed to go, the airline called and tried to push our trip up a day, which didn’t work because of our reservations (at the conference center hotel).
“Then the morning we were supposed to leave, our flight was postponed 24 hours. When we finally walked into (the conference center), Katie missed her first competition (in the Creative Lecture division) because we couldn’t get there due to severe thunderstorms in the DC area.
“When we were supposed to leave to come home, we had to leave early and missed the award presentation, and then we got stuck at Reagan (National) Airport (in Arlington, Va.) due to another bad storm. Some of my (fellow Educator Rising teachers) sent me a picture showing that Ivy had won third place. They got her medal and certificate for us.”
With two top-three finishes at nationals, Murphy says “the bar has been raised to a new level” for her program.
“My goal for next year is to bring Remi and Ivy back again and several others,” she said. “We made the nationals two years in a row (in 2020 and 2021) and that was great, and now we’ve had two winners.
"The pressure is on to top that.”
Students in the teacher education program can get an early behind-the-scenes look at how teachers and classrooms work.
“The program gives them a chance to spend more time with teachers in classrooms at a full range of disciplines and grade levels, something most future teachers don’t have until they reach college,” Murphy said.
This year’s students — Sophia Abati, Gurpreet Bahra, Tori Brocato, Lily Metz, Cassy Nigro, Bella Patry, Snowdon and Zipf — started the first of eight weeks at Conway Elementary School on Oct. 3, and will follow that up with eight weeks at Pine Tree School in Center Conway, John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway and Kennett Middle School inside classrooms, observing and interacting with teachers and students to get a first-hand look at the profession and see if this might be a career path for them.
“The opportunity to spend time in eight different classrooms, for me, is priceless,” Murphy said.
Murphy said her favorite takeaway was when, after spending time in an elementary classroom, one student said, “Murph, my heart is so full now.”
