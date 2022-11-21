CONWAY — A commercial van crashed into the railroad trestle over River Road in North Conway on Monday afternoon, injuring the driver and causing significant damage to the bridge support.

A Conway Scenic Railroad train scheduled to head north Monday afternoon was sent south to the Conway station instead as railroad employees inspected the damage and safety of the bridge.

