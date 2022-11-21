North Conway firefighters assess the damage after a Smithfield Supply van collided with a bridge trestle along River Road on Monday. The driver was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — A commercial van crashed into the railroad trestle over River Road in North Conway on Monday afternoon, injuring the driver and causing significant damage to the bridge support.
A Conway Scenic Railroad train scheduled to head north Monday afternoon was sent south to the Conway station instead as railroad employees inspected the damage and safety of the bridge.
According to Conway Police Sgt. Michael Boucher, the Smithfield Plumbing & Heating Supply van was heading west on River Road when it swerved off the road, hit a catch basin and collided with the trestle around 12:20 p.m. He noted that a sheriff from Louisiana on vacation in the area stopped and stayed with the driver until first responders arrived.
Police arrived on scene within seven minutes. North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance also responded.
Hurteau Towing & Recovery of Conway towed the van from the scene, and River Road reopened by 1:30 p.m.
Smithfield Plumbing & Heating has a branch off of Route 16 about 2 miles north of River Road.
Boucher said the driver was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital by Action Ambulance with non-life- threatening injuries. The driver was the only person in the vehicle. Boucher declined to identify him.
Of the bridge and van damage, Boucher said, “I’ve never seen an accident here of that magnitude before.”
The train trestle was previously struck by a distracted driver in a pickup on June 21. River Road was closed for 30 minutes, and 228 passengers on the railroad’s Sawyer River Excursion were diverted to Seavey Street to disembark.
The white 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck in the June crash was driven by Douglas Hall, 53, of Intervale.
Police Chief Chris Mattei said, “He said he was distracted, looked down for a second and then struck the bridge.” No criminal criminal charges were filed in that accident and the truck was towed from the scene with extensive damage and leaking fluids.
