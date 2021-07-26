TAMWORTH — In early June selectmen were asked to give preliminary approval for a small solar array behind a baseball diamond on Durrell Road but at their July 15 meeting the board said the company that made the proposal is no longer interested.
At the June 3 meeting selectmen expressed support for the array providing green energy and revenue to the town, but others voiced concern about the aesthetics and possible effects on wildlife.
Mike DiGregorio of Conway, owner of a company called Solar Conserves, was there to represent another company called Solar Garden, which is interested in putting a small array behind the baseball diamond at Roy Grace Memorial Park on Durrell Road, which is about a mile due west of the K.A. Brett School.
DiGregorio said the array would be about 265 feet from home plate. He proposed that black netting could protect the solar panels.
“My thought is if it was near the baseball field, it would have a big bullseye on it because I’m sure the kids would be trying to get it,” said DiGregorio.
At town meeting last year, residents gave approval for a solar project at the adjacent old landfill.
However, DiGregorio said a more recent study of the landfill site shows it would not be practical without expanding to the area by the baseball diamond.
About half a dozen people showed up to attend the public hearing on the solar array. Selectmen only have the authority to lease the land for a year. This would allow Solar Garden to get the project started. Then, next year, a longer term contract of 25 years with extensions out to 45 years could be approved by voters at the April 2022 annual town meeting.
“We’re not trying to push this down anybody’s throat in any way whatsoever,” said DiGregoiro. “This is strictly for the selectmen to determine whether they want the project to kind of go forward, get a little revenue for the town and certainly the green energy thing.”
The proposed solar array near the baseball field, would have generated half a megawatt of power, would have brought the town about $5,000 per year in revenue. The site is about four acres and the one at the old landfill is about the same size.
Several people at the June 3 meeting objected to the proposal siting the aesthetics of the field and that birds might get caught in netting aimed at protecting the panels from baseballs.
He said if there’s a lot of opposition and selectmen won’t approve it that wouldn’t “hurt anybody’s feelings.”
Selectmen discussed the proposal again at the July 15 meeting.
“The project with New England Solar Garden has ended,” said town administrator Karen Anthony adding Digregorio told her to expect a letter from Solar Garden stating the project is terminated.
Chairwoman Becky Mason made a motion to table the discussion of using rec land for solar and any use other than recreation. The motion passed 3-0 with selectmen Kelly Goodson and Melanie Streeter voting with Mason.
Selectmen Aaron Ricker and Emery Roberts weren’t present.
DiGregorio told the Sun Friday that Solar Garden sought to expand into the rec field because the old landfill didn’t offer enough usable space to make it viable and that Solar Garden essentially pulled the plug because of that and lack of interest in Tamworth for allowing them to use the area near the ballfields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.