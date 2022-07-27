These FAA ACE Camp for STEM Aviation students are ready for takeoff as they got the opportunity to sit in the New Hampshire Army National Guard's Black Hawk helicopter and later went for a ride in it at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, on July 20. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Nick Libby, 13, carries handmade biscuits from the kitchen to the Mineral Spring Cafe for a meal for the kids' families on the last day of the MWV Career Tech culinary camp at Kennett High School on July 15. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Construction trades instructor Paul Cail (left) helps out Gavin Heliu, 14, (center) and Hunter Roberts, 13, (right) as they work on one of the Adirondack chairs built by the MWV Career Tech construction camp at Kennett High School on July 15. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Cole Prince, 12, (front) and Max Vislli, 14, (behind) drill together some of the Adirondack chairs built by the MWV Career Tech construction camp at Kennett High School on July 15. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Participants in the MWV Career Tech's culinary camp smile together at Kennett High School on July 15. From left: (back row) instructor Bryant Alden; student teacher Emily Slocump, 17; Shannon Fay, 13; Ava Loumsbury, 12; Olivia Barthel, 14; and Lily Mudgett; (front row) Laura Fernandez, 13; Sara Fernandez, 11; Carissa Landry, 11; Julianna St. Michael, 13; Nick Libby, 13; Makenzie Callahan, 11; and Jaylynn Gallr, 13. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Participants in the MWV Career Tech's construction camp smile together, some sitting in their handmade Adirondack chairs, at Kennett High School on July 15. From left: (back row) teacher assistant Jake McGlew, 17; Gavin Heliu, 14; Hunter Roberts, 13; construction trades instructor Paul Cail; Gavin Strongosky, 14; Max Vislli, 14; (front row) Jake Morris, 14; Glen Paglierani, 14; Jake Conners, 14; and Cole Prince, 12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — When students return to the classroom this fall, some will have no problem writing about what they did this summer, especially those who attended the 20th edition of the Mount Washington Valley School to Career Partnership’s weeklong summer camps.
Some of the local middle school children (grades 7-9) were able to fly in a Black Hawk helicopter; others learned how to suture wounds; still others made their own Adirondack chairs or a tempting luncheon buffet.
“It’s been great,” said Joe Riddensdale, the CAD (Computer-Aided Design) and STEM Aviation teacher at Kennett High School, and is in his 11th year directing the camps.
“Every year the goal is to make the camps better than the year before. I think we’ve been able to do that this year.,” he said, adding, “We had a camper come from California. We are national now. The furthest anyone had come from before was New York.”
With thunderstorms forecast for last Thursday, Riddensdale had to get a little creative with the schedule for the FAA ACE Camp for STEM Aviation.
They’d been slated to take glider rides hosted by the Franconia Soaring Association, but the forecast pushed it back to Friday. Friday, the final day of camp had been earmarked for the New Hampshire Army National Guard crew to arrive by Black Hawk helicopter at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, but that was moved to Wednesday.
“The kids got to go up in the Black Hawk,” Riddensdale said, noting that last year due to the panemic, the flights were not allowed. “They were over the moon. I’ve never seen a group as excited as this one.”
Two of the student interns for the camp — Molly DellaValla and Jack Calderwood — received a bonus treat. They got to fly in a seaplane that landed on Conway Lake.
Culinary camp in Mineral Springs Cafe at Kennett High; construction camp at Kennett High School; and health camp, now in its 20th year, at Memorial Hospital took place July 11-15. STEM Mars Exploration Camp, Video Game Design Camp, and Aviation Camp wrapped last week.
At culinary camp, Mineral Springs Chef Bryant Alden had students Emily Slocump, Shannon Fay, Ava Loumsbury, Olivia Barthel, Lily Mudgett, Laura Fernandez, Sara Fernandez, Carissa Landry, Julianna St. Michael, Nick Libby, Makenzie Callahan and Jaylynn Gallr for five days. They learned the fundamentals of cooking meals while working in a real commercial kitchen. Each day the group focused on a different course — breakfast, lunch, appetizers, dinner and dessert — and it all culminated with a scrumptious buffet for the parents.
At health camp, children earned their CPR card and got hands-on practice with real equipment. They learned the tools used in various aspects of health care such as how to take vital signs, draw blood, give injections and suture wounds. Campers also learned wilderness rescue and pre-hospital scenarios.
Construction trades instructor Paul Cail had nine campers — Jake McGlew, Gavin Heliu, Hunter Roberts, Gavin Strongosky, Max Vislli, Jake Morris, Glen Paglierani, Jake Conners and Cole Prince — for the week. They learned to make Adirondack chairs from scratch and the group collective made one and presented it to Habitat for Humanity.
“Camp went well,” Cail said. “It’s nice when you have an enthusiastic bunch who want to be here and learn.”
Closing out the summer schedule this week are a robotics camp and photography camp.
Riddensdale added: “It doesn’t go this well without parents, sponsors and all of the donors. They are the people who make these camps so great. Their support is greatly appreciated.”
