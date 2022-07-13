CONWAY — One of two kiosks that building trades students at the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center created last month for the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust for use in the Pine Hill Community Forest in Conway was vandalized over the weekend and the sign was stolen.
“My students spent a whole bunch of time on this project and have no idea that their hard work was destroyed,” Cail told the Sun on Tuesday. “There is no excuse for this behavior.”
Upper Saco Valley Land Trust Interim Director Mark Dindorf was equally disappointed to learn of the vandalism.
“It’s upsetting,” he said. “The kiosks were just installed on the site a couple of weeks ago. I feel bad for Paul and his students who saw this project through from concept to completion.”
Conway police are investigating the vandalism and theft of the sign that had been inside the kiosk.
“This is really discouraging for both us as a land trust and to the students for their creative effort," Dindorf said.
Situated in the “triangle” between Route 16 and Route 302 in Conway and surrounding the Kennett High School campus, the nearly 600-acre expanded Pine Hill Community Forest is home to the new “Ravine Trail” and is popular with hikers, runners and mountain bikers.
Greg Bjork, land steward for the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, praised the work of Cail and his students.
“We want the kids to feel proud of their effort and work,” he said. “They are two terrific kiosks.”
Sadly, these are not the lone signs or kiosks to be damaged in the past four months in the White Mountain National Forest. A welcome sign was stolen in Tamworth and Fryeburg’s rail-trail kiosk was cut down and a sign was cut in half in March.
On March 1, Tamworth police reported that someone took the “Welcome to Tamworth” sign that stood along Route 25 and that the thieves could face a felony charge.
That theft came about a week after news broke of an iconic White Mountain National Forest sign being defaced with a chain saw.
Two large chunks were all that remain of that sign, which was located on the Kancamagus Highway 2½ miles west of Saco District Ranger Station in Conway.
There were also chainsaw cuts seen on WMNF bathrooms by the Albany Covered Bridge.
On Jan. 29 or 30, a shotgun was used to deface several information kiosks, interpretive panels and bathroom facilities along the Kancamagus Highway, the district said.
Other sites that were damaged in February include Champney Falls Trailhead bathrooms, information kiosks and interpretive panels; Sabbaday Falls Trailhead bathroom facility; and C.L. Graham Overlook, where two interpretive panels and an informational kiosk were damaged.
Bjork hopes “the vandals are called out” for their actions.
Cail and the Eagles plan additional kiosks and also will repair the damaged one.
“I had talked to Cort Hanson from Ragged Mountain Equipment about possibly building a couple of kiosks for him in the near future,” Cail said “We talked about signs in the White Mountain National Forest that have been vandalized over the past year. I did not expect the kiosk we built here at the high school to be vandalized. I will work with USLT to put the damaged kiosk back together as quickly as possible.”
He added: “Greg Bjork from USLT has been awesome. We are thinking we will sister a 4 x 4 post next to the existing post and use timber locks (very strong fastener). We will have to remove the concrete in the existing hole around the kiosk post which will take a while. The plan would be to then put a sister post into the hole and pour enough concrete as an anchor into the hole so the kiosk can not be tipped over with force.”
News of the damaged kids hit hard at the Eagles’ nest.
“I truly have enjoyed the partnership we have with USLT and would love to continue this relationship or anyone else for that matter but how does one explain to my students that their hard work was destroyed,” Cail said. “They will shy away from wanting to do work like this outside of school if every project like this is destroyed."
Reporter Tom Eastman contributed to this story.
