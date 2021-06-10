CONWAY — Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen that enforcement of regulations against short-term rentals would wait for the courts, but Thursday he appeared to have backed off a bit and said “other avenues” were still being discussed.
Meanwhile, short-term rental owners are pleased the town is seeking direction from the courts as to how to handle such properties.
Holmes said Tuesday that the town, through its attorneys, filed a declaratory judgment to asked the Carroll County Superior Court to straighten out the standoff between rental property owners and the town following results of an April 13 town vote that town officials interpret as prohibiting non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in residential areas.
“Once we get a decision from the court as to what these things are and whether they are a use or not in a residential zone, we can move forward from there with enforcement,” said Holmes at the selectmen’s meeting.
On Thursday, the Sun asked Holmes, who selectmen decided would be their spokesman on the issue, to elaborate on what will happen between now and when the courts decide on the fate of about 500 short-term rentals in Conway.
Holmes said as far as possible enforcement goes “various avenues” are still “being discussed” but that’s about all selectmen would allow him to say at this time. He noted that selectmen meet every other week.
“The court petition was this week’s news,” said Holmes. “I really won’t have anything else until after Tuesday, June, 22.”
The new noise ordinance that voters approved in April is actively being enforced, he said.
Meanwhile an advocacy group called Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals is challengeing the town’s assertion that short-term rentals are prohibited.
On Thursday, the association president David Cavanaugh released a statement applauding the selectmen’s decision to petition for declaratory judgment.
“While no one likes being taken to court, a Declaratory Judgment is the best thing the Conway Selectmen could do for the Town,” said the association’s letter. “It shows everyone that there are two or more ways to interpret the current zoning. Had the zoning been as black and white as some people have stated, the Town could have just issued cease and desist orders and been done with it. But, wiser and cooler heads prevailed from the Board of Selectmen and the Town Manager.”
What’s more, Cavanaugh said, 47 percent of homeowners don’t have their primary residence in Conway and can’t vote. He said the decision to go to declaratory judgment gives these homeowners a “voice.”
He said the decision gives a “cooling- off period” and postpones enforcement until 2022 at the earliest.
“The Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals looks forward to defending personal property rights and reasonable interpretations of zoning ordinances,” said the association’s letter. “The rights included in the legal ‘Bundle of Rights,’ to be able to buy, sell or rent residential property, not just for second homeowners, but all property owners who could see their property rights restricted and property values decline.”
Attorney Wayne C. Beyer of North Conway predicted the town would either wait to be sued or seek a declaratory judgment action followed by a probable appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. These paths, he said, would “create a significant hiatus in enforcement” and allow the pro-STR camp to lobby for regulation changes at town meeting in 2022.
Beyer said in a letter that if the selectmen don’t enforce the regulations, residents would seek a court order to force them to.
The Sun asked Beyer if he thinks the town could ask the court for an injunction to prevent renting before a decision is made.
“A better approach would have been to issue notices of infraction as violators came to the town’s attention,” said Beyer. “A blanket injunction might be met with a defense that the town had failed to follow existing remedies.”
According to Holmes, the petition is titled “Town of Conway, New Hampshire versus Scott Kudrick individually and as a representative of a Class of similarly situated defendants.”
The town is represented by counsel Peter Malia’s recommendation. The town hired attorney Russ Hilliard with Upton & Hatfield LLP.
The petition says that Kudrick, of Portsmouth, rents several properties in town on a short-term basis that he doesn’t occupy. The document says there are more than 500 members of the class.
Reached for comment Thursday Kudrick said he’s looking at his options.
“I want to see the entire valley do well, the local businesses, the people that work in the stores, in the restaurants, the neighbors, homeowners, the contractors, even the hotels. A rising tide lifts all boats, brings employment, and helps with the local economy,” said Kudrick. “I think it’s an important right to be able to rent your vacation home and has been a long-held tradition in our community for generations. Losing this ability could have a negative effect on all homeowners, even those that do not currently rent, as well as have a much larger impact with unintended consequences to the entire valley. Shutting down vacation rentals will put a lot of people out of work, especially the cleaners that rely on this income to support their families.
“I am a supporter of regulations that help the town officials as well as the concerns of the community, which was the reason I volunteered to be a part of the short-term rental committee,” Kudrick said.
